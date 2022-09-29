Read full article on original website
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
beaufortcountysc.gov
The State of South Carolina and Beaufort County Have Issued a State of Emergency for Hurricane Ian
The State of South Carolina and Beaufort County have issued a state of emergency for Hurricane Ian. All Beaufort County offices and facilities remain closed Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30 due to the threat of severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian. County Convenience Centers. County Convenience Centers...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian menaces SC coastal towns before pummeling Grand Strand
A re-energized Hurricane Ian spared Charleston the worst of its fury but lashed the upper part of South Carolina’s coast with winds and damaging surge as it made a second landfall Sept. 30, this time near Georgetown. Ian spun ashore just after 2 p.m., packing sustained winds of 85...
live5news.com
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg Co.
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
Conditions on Coligny Beach deteriorate as Ian nears landfall in SC
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Around noon Thursday, high tide prompted warnings from lifeguards on Coligny Beach, telling beachgoers to avoid the water. Since then, conditions deteriorated, dropping more rain and more wind. Earlier in the day, at Coligny Beach, there were lots of folks who came to watch the waves and most of […]
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Governor Issues State Of Emergency As Ian Approaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency effective at 3:00pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Governor McMaster also activated the state’s emergency operations plan. This action frees up additional resources and activates the National Guard to respond to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath if needed.
Here’s when Charleston could begin feeling impacts from Hurricane Ian
NOTICE! Please click here for updated information on Ian’s impacts and timing along the South Carolina coast. This story is no longer being updated. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it nears the western Florida coast. After making landfall near the Fort Myers area. […]
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
North Carolina forecast changes as Hurricane Ian picks up speed, threatens 2nd landfall in South Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is hours away from stormy weather after Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast. North Carolina Emergency Management issued an 8 a.m. Thursday morning update over Facebook and FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider is tracking the story at FOX8 the morning after the storm made landfall in Lee County, Florida, as […]
foxbaltimore.com
Ian set to strike South Carolina before bringing weekend rain to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hurricane Ian is in the Atlantic and on its way towards the Carolinas and eventually Maryland. Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane by Friday afternoon near Charleston, South Carolina. Hurricane warnings are posted for the South Carolina and North Carolina coast. After that, Ian is forecast to move northwesterly, weakening as it moves inland toward the Appalachians.
Two Coastal Georgia bridges will close due to Hurricane Ian
For the safety of the traveling public, The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US 17 over the Savannah River and the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17 over the Brunswick River to all vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Thursday, due to anticipated gale-force winds from Hurricane Ian.
If you love seafood and you live in South Carolina, keep on reading to find out about three amazing seafood places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit. What do you think about these amazing restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these seafood places in South Carolina? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate the overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people living in South Carolina? If you want, share your opinion in the comment section and don't forget to name your favorite seafood restaurants in South Carolina too so more people can visit them next time they are in the area and are looking for new restaurants to try.
WYFF4.com
Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
Ian downgraded to tropical storm, Lowcountry to feel impacts Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning, however, the Carolinas will begin to feel impacts in the form of strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surges, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian will move into the Atlantic by the afternoon. Storm Team 2 […]
