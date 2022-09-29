Western Alliance Ranks #1 Among Banks Above $50B by American Banker

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) today announced its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, ranks #1 among the nation’s top-performing large banks with $50 billion or more of assets per American Banker, the leading industry trade publication.

The article in American Banker focuses on the bank’s powerful performance and momentum, stating that, “Western Alliance, which crossed over the $50 billion-asset line in the third quarter of 2021, boasted a three-year ROAE of 18.64%, well above the group average of 10.03%. Return on average equity is a key financial metric that measures performance – specifically, how much income a company is creating for each dollar of stockholders’ equity.”

Western Alliance Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Vecchione is quoted in the article, noting that “The reason why we’re able to grow faster than other banks is we’re a national bank with a regional footprint.”

The rankings in American Banker were determined based on an analysis by Capital Performance Group, ranking 39 large and regional banks by their three-year return on average equity, starting in 2019.

Earlier this month, Western Alliance Bancorporation was added to the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX, ETF Ticker: KBWB), as announced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW). Previously, Western Alliance Bancorporation had been part of the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index.

Today Vecchione said, “We are very pleased to rank #1 on American Banker’s list of large banks above $50 billion. This is the latest data point recognizing Western Alliance’s continued industry-leading performance and powerful growth trajectory as we move toward our ultimate goal of becoming the nation’s leading commercial bank.”

Western Alliance Bancorporation is one of the largest banking companies in the country with a market capitalization of $7.6 billion at quarter-end 2Q 2022.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $66 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. Through its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, business clients benefit from a full spectrum of tailored banking solutions. Major accolades include #2 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the S&P Global Market Intelligence listing for 2021, and #1 Best Emerging Regional Bank for 2022 by Bank Director. Serving clients across the country, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking and financial brands with offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

