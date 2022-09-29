MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi outlined his 2023 budget Monday. The $834 million plan includes funding to continue some county programs and expand others. “We will continue to respond to the moment and do all we can for the well-being of all in our community,” Parisi said. “My 2023 budget continues progressive investments in our quality of life and pairs them with visionary approaches to confronting our challenges.”

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO