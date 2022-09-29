ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

snntv.com

Charlotte County has three food and water distribution sites available

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - There are three food and water distribution sites available in Charlotte County, the county announced today. These sites allow residents to receive food and water while they recover from Hurricane Ian. The three distribution sites are:. Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Fire destroys multiple Sarasota homes during Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA (WSNN) - Multiple homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian’s rampage across Florida. But some homes on the Suncoast were lost in a way some didn't see coming; left to just ashes and memories." "The last thing you expect to find when you come back in the morning is...
SARASOTA, FL
Port Charlotte, FL
Punta Gorda, FL
Port Charlotte, FL
Florida Government
snntv.com

Supplies aid families in need in North Port

NORTH PORT- The death toll in North Port stands at five as officials say rescue and recovery efforts continue. “Got a lot of people in need and we’re helping as many as we can," said U.S. Army, Second Lt., Josiah Hoogerhyde. Rescue efforts and supply distributions continue in the...
NORTH PORT, FL
snntv.com

Curfew will continue in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - A curfew for Charlotte County residents will continue. It has been amended to the hours of 10 p.m.-6 a.m. each day. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has decided to reduce the curfew, but a curfew will continue to be in force for the county. “I know the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Hidden River community warned of levee break possibility

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - This is a clarification, from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, of a county-wide alert that was sent early Saturday morning:. "An Everbridge notification was issued just before 3 a.m. indicating a possible levee break in the Hidden River community. The notification was issued countywide which means that all residents throughout Sarasota County who are registered through Everbridge likely received a warning.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

DeSantis praises number of people helping hurricane victims

NORTH PORT- As the damage in North Port continues to be assessed, Governor DeSantis has deployed twenty of Elon Musk‘s receivers for Starlink Internet in Sarasota County. There are points of distribution (POD) set up where anyone can gain access to not only the internet, but food and water as well.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Suncoast updates on waste pickup, water advisories, school closures

SUNCOAST (SNN TV) - There's much information coming out after Hurricane Ian left destruction in many areas of the Suncoast. Here's some of the information we're getting about schools, waster, and waste management. If your town/city/county isn't mentioned, it's simply because I haven't seen information posted yet:. Schools. Sarasota and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Some Newtown residents feel overlooked after Hurricane Ian

Newtown residents in Sarasota are claiming they are being overlooked after hurricane Ian. Much of the community is still without power, and debris is everywhere. Omar Itraish, Owner of Express Grocery in Newtown, is grateful for the first responders. “I still know that across from Osprey and Martin Luther King,...
SARASOTA, FL
Turnto10.com

'It was horrifying': Fort Myers residents with Rhode Island ties recount Hurricane Ian

(WJAR) — As Hurricane Ian crashed ashore Southern Florida Wednesday afternoon, Laurie Thomas huddled in a closet with her husband, Mark, and three grandkids. "I go to the bathroom. I said, 'Let me look out my bathroom window,'" she recalled on a phone call with NBC 10 News. "I'm like holy s***. We have no more driveway. We have no more roads. The water is at my front door."
FORT MYERS, FL
snntv.com

Donation sites in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - If you are interested in donating supplies for local families and people in need after Hurricane Ian, here are some sites to which you can deliver items. Grace Community Church on 8000 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota is open 9 a.m - 6 p.m each...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Emergency food drive to be held Wednesday

LONGBOAT KEY (WSNN) - An emergency food drive will be held this Wednesday in Longboat Key to benefit Hurricane Ian victims. The food drive will be sponsored by Our Daily Bread of Bradenton. The location of the food drive will be Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL

