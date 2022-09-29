Read full article on original website
Charlotte County has three food and water distribution sites available
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - There are three food and water distribution sites available in Charlotte County, the county announced today. These sites allow residents to receive food and water while they recover from Hurricane Ian. The three distribution sites are:. Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from...
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties expediting permits post-Ian for recovery
At this time the Charlotte County Community Development Department is open to the public, but services are limited. Walk-in traffic for all services is accepted, but phones are still down, as of 4pm Monday. The online permitting portal is working for those who are registered with the county. The County...
Fire destroys multiple Sarasota homes during Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Multiple homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian’s rampage across Florida. But some homes on the Suncoast were lost in a way some didn't see coming; left to just ashes and memories." "The last thing you expect to find when you come back in the morning is...
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
Supplies aid families in need in North Port
NORTH PORT- The death toll in North Port stands at five as officials say rescue and recovery efforts continue. “Got a lot of people in need and we’re helping as many as we can," said U.S. Army, Second Lt., Josiah Hoogerhyde. Rescue efforts and supply distributions continue in the...
Curfew will continue in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - A curfew for Charlotte County residents will continue. It has been amended to the hours of 10 p.m.-6 a.m. each day. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has decided to reduce the curfew, but a curfew will continue to be in force for the county. “I know the...
Hidden River community warned of levee break possibility
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - This is a clarification, from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, of a county-wide alert that was sent early Saturday morning:. "An Everbridge notification was issued just before 3 a.m. indicating a possible levee break in the Hidden River community. The notification was issued countywide which means that all residents throughout Sarasota County who are registered through Everbridge likely received a warning.
DeSantis praises number of people helping hurricane victims
NORTH PORT- As the damage in North Port continues to be assessed, Governor DeSantis has deployed twenty of Elon Musk‘s receivers for Starlink Internet in Sarasota County. There are points of distribution (POD) set up where anyone can gain access to not only the internet, but food and water as well.
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday.
Suncoast updates on waste pickup, water advisories, school closures
SUNCOAST (SNN TV) - There's much information coming out after Hurricane Ian left destruction in many areas of the Suncoast. Here's some of the information we're getting about schools, waster, and waste management. If your town/city/county isn't mentioned, it's simply because I haven't seen information posted yet:. Schools. Sarasota and...
‘We felt helpless’: Fort Myers families lose everything in Hurricane Ian
The recovery process is beginning for thousands of people affected in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian, and emotional stories are coming from the storm.
I-75 reopens after being closed due to flood in North Port
Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Some Newtown residents feel overlooked after Hurricane Ian
Newtown residents in Sarasota are claiming they are being overlooked after hurricane Ian. Much of the community is still without power, and debris is everywhere. Omar Itraish, Owner of Express Grocery in Newtown, is grateful for the first responders. “I still know that across from Osprey and Martin Luther King,...
Photos of destruction in Lee County, Florida from woman with ties to CNY
(WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian made history as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the Sunshine State, Rachel Savage, a woman who spent her summers in Central New York was inside her father’s Fort Myers home watching it all unfold. NewsChannel 9 first spoke with Savage on Tuesday, a day before Hurricane Ian made […]
Aerial footage shows Hurricane Ian's impact on Fort Myers Beach
Widespread devastation can be seen along Florida's southwest coast where Hurricane Ian first came ashore.Sept. 30, 2022.
Hurricane Ian has devastated the Fort Myers area. Some people floated on freezers to escape
Particularly hard hit by Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers area in southwest Florida is in shambles.
Fort Myers woman pulls gun on women she thought were skipping line for gas, police say
A Fort Myers woman was arrested Saturday after police say she pulled a gun on a car while getting gas.
'It was horrifying': Fort Myers residents with Rhode Island ties recount Hurricane Ian
(WJAR) — As Hurricane Ian crashed ashore Southern Florida Wednesday afternoon, Laurie Thomas huddled in a closet with her husband, Mark, and three grandkids. "I go to the bathroom. I said, 'Let me look out my bathroom window,'" she recalled on a phone call with NBC 10 News. "I'm like holy s***. We have no more driveway. We have no more roads. The water is at my front door."
Donation sites in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - If you are interested in donating supplies for local families and people in need after Hurricane Ian, here are some sites to which you can deliver items. Grace Community Church on 8000 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota is open 9 a.m - 6 p.m each...
Emergency food drive to be held Wednesday
LONGBOAT KEY (WSNN) - An emergency food drive will be held this Wednesday in Longboat Key to benefit Hurricane Ian victims. The food drive will be sponsored by Our Daily Bread of Bradenton. The location of the food drive will be Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico...
