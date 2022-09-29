WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (October 3, 2022) — Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee Inc, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese Inc of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

