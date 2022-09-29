ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernonia, OR

Eastern Oregon Upland Game Bird Hunters: Return Wings, Tails for Research

UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Successful Eastern Oregon forest grouse and mountain quail hunters are asked to donate a wing and tail of harvested birds for biological research. Deposit wings and tails in bright blue collection barrels at major road junctions or...
focushillsboro.com

Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse

One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
beavertonresourceguide.com

If you build it, they will come: wild turtles get a pond makeover

Not just a motto for baseball enthusiasts, those words inspired wildlife biologist Laura Guderyahn and her team last winter as they built and installed basking structures for endangered northwestern pond turtles in 10 Yamhill County ponds. The northwestern pond turtle, also known as the western pond turtle, is listed as...
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Initiative 114: Does Oregon Need More Gun Control Laws?

Portland had a 144% increase in homicides from January 2019 to June 2021, and non-fatal shootings increased by 241% from January 2019 to December 2021. Last month, Oregon was shocked when a 20-year-old male used a AR15 type rifle to kill two shoppers in a Bend grocery store and then killed himself. This is the background for Oregonians when we consider in November whether to pass Initiative 114, a citizen-initiated ballot measure that will:
The Oregonian

See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
kptv.com

Dangerous marine toxins forces closure of all Oregon razor clamming

OREGON COAST (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Agriculture has paused all razor clam harvesting along the entire Oregon coast. Officials say recent lab results are indicating marine biotoxin domoic acids are exceeding allowed limits. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said on Friday in addition to the...
kptv.com

Online portal gives access to half million northwest records, photos

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A digital portal is now online which gives people instant access to more than half a million records and historical photos from northwest history, the State Library of Oregon announced last week. The project is a collaboration between the State Library of Oregon, Oregon Heritage Commission...
newschoolbeer.com

Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale

In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

CASA for Children is expanding its service area to include Tillamook County

(PORTLAND, OR, September 28, 2022) – We are pleased to announce that CASA for Children of Multnomah, Washington, and Columbia Counties has expanded to serve children in foster care in Tillamook County. Tillamook County has been a home to a CASA program since 1996, and with this merger, they will be able to continue serving 100% of the children in foster care in their county. Vanessa Genens, Tillamook Program Manager of 8 years says, “Tillamook is thrilled to join CASA for Children. The exceptional team at this agency has warmly welcomed and supported our rural program during this transition process. They offer valuable expertise, opportunities, and resources that will serve the best interests of all the children in foster care in Tillamook County.”
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”

To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 7 months away: What you need to know

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Monday marks seven...
