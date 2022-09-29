ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Raleigh police searching for hit-and-run driver

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday are searching for the driver who hit a man and sped away. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at Rush Street and Hammond Road in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department said the pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run. He was...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

After 7 hours I-95 northbound just south of Benson reopens

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 95 near Benson for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, officials and the NCDOT said. The southbound lanes later reopened but the northbound lanes remained closed for seven hours at exit 77, which is...
BENSON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Traffic
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Research Triangle Park, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
cbs17

1 arrested after nearly 20-mile high-speed car chase into Durham, deputies say

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a man after a 17-mile high-speed car chase early Monday, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a 2012 Nissan Altima driving at a “high rate of speed” in the 3000 block of Bruce Garner Road, a news release from deputies said.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Commuter Rail#Rail Service#Public Transit#Traffic Congestion#Construction Maintenance#Amtrak#Morrisville Town Council
WRAL

Tree crashes on minivan in southeast Raleigh

On Savannah Drive in Raleigh, a tree fell on minivan. A lot of neighbors who heard the sound thought a car had crashed. No one was injured when the tree split in two and fell in front of the home. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Winds bring down trees inside the Raleigh beltline

The Triangle had several reports of downed trees and rainy conditions as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina. WRAL reporter Liz McLaughlin reported on a downed tree along East Whitaker Mill Road near Center Road in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

The speed limit in DTR is being lowered.

If you’ve ever stepped off the curb to cross the street Downtown and feared for your life—you’re not alone. And, now, the city has a solution. An absolute game-changer for pedestrian and bike safety, Raleigh leaders are reducing the speed limit from 35 to 25 mph on all streets between Glenwood Avenue and East Street, and Peace Street to just south of Martin Luther King Boulevard—including seeming raceways Dawson and McDowell. The change will also eliminate all turns on red and double turn lanes. The Downtown Pedestrian Safety Project is the result of a Downtown Raleigh Pedestrian Safety Study ordered in 2019 by Gov. Roy Cooper after a state worker was killed walking at the intersection of McDowell and Lane streets. Additionally, over the past 15 years, 335 pedestrian crashes have been reported in DTR—42% of which are the result of vehicles hitting pedestrians crossing the street, according to data from the NCDOT.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
cbs17

NC State reports 2nd bank robbery near campus in 2 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second bank robbery near the N.C. State campus in two weeks is currently under investigation. N.C. State University Police said they received a report of the robbery Monday afternoon at a Wells Fargo Bank branch. Police said the robbery happened at the Wells Fargo...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Stabbed man arrives at hospital, police investigating, officers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after a man arrived at the hospital early Monday morning with a stab wound. At about 2:54 a.m., officers said they were called to WakeMed Raleigh. They tell CBS 17 they’re working to learn where the stabbing happened and...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham police respond to fatal shooting off Hillandale Road, I-85

The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

State investigating 2,000-gallon oil spill near Clayton High School

CLAYTON, N.C. — Strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian are being blamed for a kerosene oil spill in Johnston County. The National Response Center said 2000 gallons of the fuel poured into a creek near Main Street behind Clayton High School. Rain from Hurricane Ian caused the...
CLAYTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy