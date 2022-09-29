Read full article on original website
North Carolina’s first Priority One Collaboration grant awarded to Watauga County & Boone Police Communications
The North Carolina 911 Board recently awarded grants to benefit 911 call centers, but also awarded the first Priority One Collaboration grant to Watauga County Communications and Boone Police Department Emergency Communications. The Priority One Collaboration grant facilitates consolidation efforts among PSAPs, according to the North Carolina Department of Information...
