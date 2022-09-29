Nebraska leads lawsuit against Biden administration to stop student loan forgiveness

Read full article on original website
Related
Another court mulls Biden vaccine mandate for U.S. contractors
A federal appeals court hears arguments on whether President Biden overstepped his authority with an order that federal contractors require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Both candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race
Common sense more than any campaign strategy dictated that Adam Laxalt not trumpet his own military service in Nevada’s sometimes-heated Republican Senate primary.After all, the ex-attorney general, who served as a Navy judge advocate general in Iraq, was running against retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, a war hero who was nearly killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan and whose badly scarred face serves as a more powerful reminder of his sacrifice than his Purple Heart.But with his former foe now turned patriotic ally, Laxalt, the son of a U.S. senator and grandson of another, is trying to make...
Comments / 0