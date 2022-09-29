ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Dave Schiebel
4d ago

he should get 50 years in prison, Freeman and company will give him probation and a new car.

Reply
10
fox9.com

Cell phone theft case: 1 suspect skips court, another posts $250K cash bail

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One of the suspects in a Minneapolis cell phone theft ring, who is now facing racketeering charges, missed his court date on Monday. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has charged a dozen suspects with racketeering in what appears to be a widespread enterprise targeting victims across popular city bar areas.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000

Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kat Kountry 105

Over 108,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Minnesota Arrest

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Court of Appeals overturns conviction of man charged in 2019 Bloomington slaying

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has tossed out a murder conviction for one of two defendants in the brutal 2019 slaying of William Albrecht. A pair of half-brothers were convicted of luring Albrecht to a Bloomington home, beating him to death, and dumping the body across the metro in Woodbury. The appeals court upheld the murder conviction of Preston Sharlow. But it overturned the conviction of Skylar Labarge for aiding and abetting in the killing.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged after Bloomington police seize 108,000 fentanyl pills

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Bloomington police say a man has been arrested and charged after he was found with enough fentanyl pills to kill a fifth of Minnesota's population.Police Chief Booker Hodges said Thursday that the man, identified as Marcus Trice, had 108,000 pills -- weighing roughly 24 pounds. A federal indictment filed last week says Trice, 36, faces one count of felony aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He is in Sherburne County Jail.Investigators found the pills on Aug. 31 after he used someone else's identity to pay for a hotel room. Hodges says there were six overdoses last year in Bloomington. There have been 12 so far this year.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN
KFIL Radio

Man Armed With Sword Shot by Officers in East-Central Minnesota

North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were dispatched to east central Minnesota Friday night to investigate an officer-involved shooting. An initial report from the BCA indicates Chisago County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the North Branch Police Department responded around 10 PM...
NORTH BRANCH, MN
KARE 11

'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations

The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch

Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
WJON

Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
BLAINE, MN
kfgo.com

Charges dismissed in fatal shooting of two in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May because surveillance video discovered later shows he was not the shooter, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Coon Rapids man charged in armed carjacking outside Cub Foods

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of an armed carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine has been charged. Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in connection to the Sept. 24 incident at the Northtown Mall in which he's accused of shooting at a man who was trying to protect his daughter during the carjacking.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Fun 104.3

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
KFIL Radio

UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified

(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
BURNSVILLE, MN

