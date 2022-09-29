BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Bloomington police say a man has been arrested and charged after he was found with enough fentanyl pills to kill a fifth of Minnesota's population.Police Chief Booker Hodges said Thursday that the man, identified as Marcus Trice, had 108,000 pills -- weighing roughly 24 pounds. A federal indictment filed last week says Trice, 36, faces one count of felony aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He is in Sherburne County Jail.Investigators found the pills on Aug. 31 after he used someone else's identity to pay for a hotel room. Hodges says there were six overdoses last year in Bloomington. There have been 12 so far this year.

