Read full article on original website
Dave Schiebel
4d ago
he should get 50 years in prison, Freeman and company will give him probation and a new car.
Reply
10
Related
Minnesota police make record setting fentanyl bust
A man was busted with 24 pounds of fentanyl at a Minnesota hotel, with the Bloomington Police Department saying it was the largest-ever fentanyl bust the agency has made.
fox9.com
Cell phone theft case: 1 suspect skips court, another posts $250K cash bail
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One of the suspects in a Minneapolis cell phone theft ring, who is now facing racketeering charges, missed his court date on Monday. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has charged a dozen suspects with racketeering in what appears to be a widespread enterprise targeting victims across popular city bar areas.
Charges: Man carjacked father, daughter as they loaded groceries outside Cub
A 20-year-old man has been charged with a carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine during which he fired off a gunshot while grappling with an older man who was protecting his daughter. Justin Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, was identified on Thursday, Sept. 29, has been charged with aggravated...
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Over 108,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Minnesota Arrest
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
fox9.com
Court of Appeals overturns conviction of man charged in 2019 Bloomington slaying
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has tossed out a murder conviction for one of two defendants in the brutal 2019 slaying of William Albrecht. A pair of half-brothers were convicted of luring Albrecht to a Bloomington home, beating him to death, and dumping the body across the metro in Woodbury. The appeals court upheld the murder conviction of Preston Sharlow. But it overturned the conviction of Skylar Labarge for aiding and abetting in the killing.
Man charged after Bloomington police seize 108,000 fentanyl pills
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Bloomington police say a man has been arrested and charged after he was found with enough fentanyl pills to kill a fifth of Minnesota's population.Police Chief Booker Hodges said Thursday that the man, identified as Marcus Trice, had 108,000 pills -- weighing roughly 24 pounds. A federal indictment filed last week says Trice, 36, faces one count of felony aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He is in Sherburne County Jail.Investigators found the pills on Aug. 31 after he used someone else's identity to pay for a hotel room. Hodges says there were six overdoses last year in Bloomington. There have been 12 so far this year.
Seattle man federally indicted in massive Bloomington fentanyl bust
Marcus Trice. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. A federal grand jury indicted a Seattle man this month after the Bloomington Police Department allegedly discovered him in possession of nearly 11,000 grams of pills containing fentanyl. Marcus Trice, of Seattle, is also charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree drug...
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
Man Armed With Sword Shot by Officers in East-Central Minnesota
North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were dispatched to east central Minnesota Friday night to investigate an officer-involved shooting. An initial report from the BCA indicates Chisago County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the North Branch Police Department responded around 10 PM...
Trial settlement reached for Chinese billionaire accused of rape in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Richard Liu is the founder of JD.com – sometimes referred to as the "Amazon of China." Forbes Magazine says he's worth $12.3 billion dollars – making him one of the 200th richest people in the world. In August 2018, Liu was arrested by Minneapolis Police...
'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations
The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch
Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.
Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And Truck Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
fox9.com
Dakota County License Center adds same-day driver's license printing
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - When Kori Hack walked into the Dakota County License Center on Monday morning, she was expecting the same old Minnesota renewal experience. "You get the yellow piece of paper, you get the corner cut off," she said, "and you sit by the mail for a week."
kfgo.com
Charges dismissed in fatal shooting of two in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May because surveillance video discovered later shows he was not the shooter, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained...
fox9.com
Coon Rapids man charged in armed carjacking outside Cub Foods
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of an armed carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine has been charged. Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in connection to the Sept. 24 incident at the Northtown Mall in which he's accused of shooting at a man who was trying to protect his daughter during the carjacking.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
Comments / 4