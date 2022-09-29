Read full article on original website
Potential No. 1 2023 NBA Draft Pick Takes Shot at Other Top Prospect
France’s Victor Wembanyama shared his thoughts on Scoot Henderson ahead of their anticipated meeting on Tuesday.
David beats Goliath: Aussie basketball team becomes the first-ever to beat an NBA side in one of the biggest upsets in sporting history
The Adelaide 36ers have fired a warning shot to the rest of the Australian National Basketball League [NBL] by becoming the first Aussie team to beat an NBA side in history on Monday. Playing in the annual NBLxNBA pre-season tournament in the United States, few gave the 36ers any hope...
