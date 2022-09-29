Read full article on original website
Related
2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality
“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
3 easy-to-miss signs of cervical cancer, including pelvic pain and abnormal discharge
Cervical cancer doesn't cause symptoms until it grows into nearby tissues. If you have either bleeding or discharge from the vagina that is unusual, see a doctor.
They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.
Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter’s urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier moved away from her home with a furnished nursery. All ended wanted pregnancies because of grave fetal medical problems. It’s a side of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen interest in long lasting birth control soars after Roe
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Sixteen-year-old Adismarys Abreu had been discussing a long-lasting birth control implant with her mother for about a year as a potential solution to increasing menstrual pain. Then Roe v. Wade was overturned, and Abreu joined the throng of teens rushing to their doctors as states began...
Women Living With HIV May Need Better Access to Contraception
A majority of women receiving care at an HIV clinic in Nashville did not use any form of contraception, and pregnancy rates were high, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings suggest that “continued efforts to ensure access to effective contraception options are needed in...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Do not refuse residents with opioid addiction, U.S. attorney’s office warns SNFs
United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins has put all Massachusetts’ skilled nursing providers on notice: Refusing to provide care for persons with opioid use disorder violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office “will aggressively enforce these protections.”. According to the Substance Abuse and...
Medical News Today
The average week of delivery with gestational diabetes
Most people with well-controlled gestational diabetes have full-term deliveries. However, the condition can cause complications, such as preeclampsia and a larger-than-average fetus, which may require early delivery. While experts do not have an exact number for the average week of delivery with gestational diabetes, most advise full-term pregnancies for those...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Leavitt blasts Manchester schools' transgender student policy; Pappas pushes back
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester school policy regarding transgender and gender nonconforming students is coming under fire from the Republican nominee for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st District. Candidate Karoline Leavitt said parents are being barred from crucial information about their children, while Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas...
Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns.
“I don’t believe I've ever been asked to kind of adopt somebody’s conclusions of law in that way,” the judge said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns..
verywellhealth.com
Menopause Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Menopause is a normal part of aging for people who menstruate. The average age of menopause in the United States is 51. This article will review basic facts about menopause—including how common it is, who gets it, and how likely it is to cause complications. Menopause Overview. Menopause is...
msn.com
Am I pregnant? 12 early signs of pregnancy
If you’re trying to conceive, then you’ll want to know about the early signs of pregnancy. Pregnancy can be an equally exciting and daunting time, especially if you’ve been trying for a long time, had fertility issues and/or suffered a miscarriage. So how soon do early pregnancy...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
India's Supreme Court allows all women, regardless of marital status, to have abortions up to 24 weeks into pregnancies
India's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that all women, regardless of marital status, can obtain abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies. Previously, under India's abortion law, married women could have abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies, but single women were limited to 20 weeks. On Thursday, the court extended the 24-week period to all women.
News-Medical.net
Early pregnancy glycemia predicts postpartum diabetes
Research has long established the occurrence of diabetes mellitus (DM) in pregnancy, whether new-onset in the form of gestational DM (GDM) or pre-existing, as a risk factor for future DM diagnosis. The prevalence of DM within the first five months of the postpartum period is estimated to be up to...
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
Relyvrio is the first treatment to be approved for the disease since 2017, but questions remain about its effectiveness.
ajmc.com
Birth Control Accessibility: Vital for More Than Just Contraception
In a post-Roe world, access to birth control has become even more important for those who need it as a life-saving treatment. The Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24, 2022, has thrown those in the reproductive health space into a state of confusion and uncertainty for how to best provide care for their patients.
cohaitungchi.com
Treatments for Bladder Control Problems (Urinary Incontinence)
How can my health care professional treat my bladder control problem?. Depending on the type of urinary incontinence (UI) you have, your health care professional may recommend steps you can take on your own to try to control your symptoms. You are reading: Treatment of urinary incontinence | Treatments for...
Watch the complete Question 4 debate: Access to driver's licenses
BOSTON - Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot this November deals with access to driver's licenses. Representatives from both sides of this issue debated in the CBS Boston studio, moderated by Political Analyst Jon Keller.As summarized by the Secretary of State's Election Guide:This law allows Massachusetts residents who cannot provide proof of lawful presence in the United States to obtain a standard driver's license or learner's permit if they meet all the other qualifications for a standard license or learner's permit, including a road test and insurance, and provide proof of their identity, date of birth, and residency. The law...
Comments / 1