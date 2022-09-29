Tigers OL Mitchell Walters A 'Missouri Guy', Earning Playing Time A Dream

Walters discussed how it felt getting in the game against Auburn and how much it meant to him.

In sports, while you never want injuries to happen, they do. So when they do, it has to be next man up and fully prepared to do your job once your name is called.

For the Missouri Tigers, this came true in their game against the Auburn Tigers, as they were hit with numerous injuries throughout the game . Among those suffering injuries was right tackle Zeke Powell, which shifted Connor Wood from right guard out to tackle and Mitchell Walters step up at right guard.

While Walters has seen playing time here and there, the opportunity to step up and earn extensive playing time was a dream come true.

"It was a great opportunity to be out there," Walters said. "I thanked the coaches for the opportunity. It's always been a dream of mine to be out there, I'm a Missouri guy."

When Walters entered for the injured Wood he initially felt some nerves but those quickly disappeared as the game went on.

"I was a little nervous but after I got out there it just started going away," Walters said. "I've been playing football for 10 years now or whatever it is, it's just base football rules."

Next man up is how teams win in sports, because unfortunately injuries are just part of the game. Now Walters has the opportunity to show why he's earned the playing time in the wake of Powell's injury, and what he can bring to a Missouri offense that is looking for any signs of life.

