Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Patrol squadron returns home to Jacksonville after 6 month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a six month deployment took them overseas, a group of naval aviators returned home Monday to NAS Jacksonville. News4JAX was there as Patrol Squadron Five — the Mad Foxes — returned. The aviators spent the last half year in the Indo-Pacific, practicing war fighting tactics and cracking down on illegal fishing as part of their mission.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

County by county: How to get rid of storm debris in Northeast Florida

As debris from Ian continues to pile up across Northeast Florida, many property owners are wondering about ways to get rid of their storm debris now. Jacksonville homeowner Patricia Botz said she will wait on her regular hauler to remove debris. “I cleaned all day yesterday and cut grass, and...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Hundreds come out for River City Pride Festival in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River City Pride was back Sunday and hundreds of organizations and community members showed up and showed off their pride at a festival in Riverside. The parade portion of the event was postponed this year due to Tropical Storm Ian, but River City Pride still invited everyone to “Be Loud, Be Proud” during a festival and market at Duck Pond. This year’s events included celebrities, singers, DJs, bands, vendors, entertainers and speakers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Suspicious package found in IHOP parking lot on Westside

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious package found Saturday night in the parking lot of an IHOP in Clay County. In a tweet, deputies said shortly before 10:15 p.m., they were on the scene at an IHOP on Blanding Boulevard in the Tuesday Morning Shopping Plaza.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, JSO investigating shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Around 12:55 a.m., JSO responded to the 1600 block of Wilcox St., just off West 6th. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. JFRD pronounced the man dead when they arrived. Officers are canvassing the area for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye

“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Monster Ian’s track clarifies details for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

2 killed in head-on collision in Lake City: FHP

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Two people were killed in an early morning head-on collision in Lake City, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on US Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup truck traveling...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge

News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
FLORIDA STATE

