News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
News4Jax.com
Patrol squadron returns home to Jacksonville after 6 month deployment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a six month deployment took them overseas, a group of naval aviators returned home Monday to NAS Jacksonville. News4JAX was there as Patrol Squadron Five — the Mad Foxes — returned. The aviators spent the last half year in the Indo-Pacific, practicing war fighting tactics and cracking down on illegal fishing as part of their mission.
News4Jax.com
County by county: How to get rid of storm debris in Northeast Florida
As debris from Ian continues to pile up across Northeast Florida, many property owners are wondering about ways to get rid of their storm debris now. Jacksonville homeowner Patricia Botz said she will wait on her regular hauler to remove debris. “I cleaned all day yesterday and cut grass, and...
News4Jax.com
In Ian’s aftermath, election officials try to make backup plans as midterm elections approach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian could have another impact on Florida. In 36 days, the midterm elections will take place and in two Southwest Florida counties hit hard by the hurricane, Lee and Charlotte counties, the elections may take on a different look. On Monday, Duval and other county...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds come out for River City Pride Festival in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River City Pride was back Sunday and hundreds of organizations and community members showed up and showed off their pride at a festival in Riverside. The parade portion of the event was postponed this year due to Tropical Storm Ian, but River City Pride still invited everyone to “Be Loud, Be Proud” during a festival and market at Duck Pond. This year’s events included celebrities, singers, DJs, bands, vendors, entertainers and speakers.
News4Jax.com
Suspicious package found in IHOP parking lot on Westside
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious package found Saturday night in the parking lot of an IHOP in Clay County. In a tweet, deputies said shortly before 10:15 p.m., they were on the scene at an IHOP on Blanding Boulevard in the Tuesday Morning Shopping Plaza.
News4Jax.com
Volunteers needed for Beaches Go Green community cleanup in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Following the heavy surf and wind brought by Hurricane Ian to our local coastlines, the timing of a local community cleanup event could not have come at a better time. Beaches Go Green will host a PositivelyJAX community event with one of its bi-annual clean-ups...
News4Jax.com
Help is on the way: Northeast Florida officials role out Monday to extend a helping hand down south
Law enforcement officials from all across Northeast Florida have packed up their things, gathered their crews and headed down south early Monday morning to help out fellow sheriff’s offices impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastating aftermath. Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly told News4JAX Sunday that members of...
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Fairgrounds opens RV park to Southwest Floridians impacted by Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – In an effort to support Southwest Florida residents affected by Ian’s wrath, the Clay County Fairgrounds opened its RV area to offer a place to stay for those rebuilding who have an RV. In an announcement on Facebook, fairground officials said they have...
First Coast News
JSO: Ocean Street in Mayport Area of Jacksonville closed due to road collapse, washout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a road closure at the 4200 block of Ocean Street due to a "collapse and washout." This is a developing story. First Coast News is sending crews to the scene. JSO does not know when the road will reopen.
News4Jax.com
1 dead, JSO investigating shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Around 12:55 a.m., JSO responded to the 1600 block of Wilcox St., just off West 6th. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. JFRD pronounced the man dead when they arrived. Officers are canvassing the area for...
News4Jax.com
Supply drive begins Monday at Clay County Fairgrounds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Fairgrounds are keeping things #FloridaStrong as they partner with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to extend a hand toward hurricane relief for those suffering from Ian’s devastation in Southwest Florida. The two organizations are hosting a supply drive to...
floridapolitics.com
Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye
“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
News4Jax.com
DCPS accessing Ian damage, will make decision on Monday classes this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public School announced Thursday that officials will use Friday to assess any damage to schools due to Tropical Storm Ian, close down shelter operations and begin cleaning up their campuses. A final decision regarding students returning to school and activities on Monday will be...
News4Jax.com
Monster Ian’s track clarifies details for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.
Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
News4Jax.com
2 killed in head-on collision in Lake City: FHP
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Two people were killed in an early morning head-on collision in Lake City, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on US Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup truck traveling...
News4Jax.com
Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge
News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
