AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has named the boyfriend of a missing woman as a suspect in her disappearance. Krystal C. Anderson was reported missing by her family on August 23, 2022. She was last seen at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener, SC, in the company of her boyfriend, Tony Lee Berry, 49.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO