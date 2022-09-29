Hinton named ECSU's first vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, chief diversity officer

Elizabeth City State University has named an assistant dean of student development the university’s first vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer.

Tiffany R. Hinton began her new role at the university on Sept. 12, ECSU said in a press release Friday. Hinton will lead ECSU’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and “ensure the university is a diverse, equitable and inclusive campus,” the release states.

“Elizabeth City State University has historically played a critical role in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in northeastern North Carolina, the state and the nation,” Hinton said in the release. “As we continue to forge our future, I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty, staff and students to champion DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) work and further our commitment to ensuring our campus is diverse and inclusive for all.”

In her new role, Hinton supervises the campus’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion; ADA/504 accommodation processes for students; the Prevention Awareness and Cultural Education Center; and the campus’s Title IX Office. She reports to Gary Brown, ECSU’s vice chancellor for Student Affairs.

“The importance of fostering a community centered around the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion are part of ECSU’s strategic plan and key to building a thriving university,” Brown said. “Dr. Hinton has demonstrated expertise throughout her time in higher education and in her academic research and study that representation of all people, groups, cultures and abilities matter.”

Hinton has been at ECSU since 2018; she previously worked as director of community standards prior to being promoted to assistant dean of student development. Prior to coming to ECSU, she worked at Clemson University, Fayetteville State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Hinton earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from FSU, a master of arts degree in criminal justice from NSU, and a doctorate in education from East Carolina University.