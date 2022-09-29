Read full article on original website
Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
Guild holding first-ever Wyoming Craft Spirits Week; Casper to host ‘MASQUERADE!’ gala
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Distillers Guild is preparing to hold its first-ever “Wyoming Craft Spirits Week” from Oct. 15 through Oct. 22. Wyoming has at least 11 craft distilleries that make everything from bourbon, whiskey and gin to absinthe and canned cocktails, the Wyoming Distillers Guild said in a press release Monday. Wyoming Craft Spirits Week aims to celebrate “the intrepid and committed small distilleries that call Wyoming home.”
Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming invites you to Friday’s Calcutta and Saturday’s Smoke & Soul Fest
This year’s Smoke & Soul Fest is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022! This event is hosted by Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming (BIAW). BIAW is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services to the community, including a durable medical equipment loan closet, waiver case management, payee services, and employment services. To learn more about BIAW, you can visit our website at wybia.org.
Parade seeking floats, volunteers for ‘Christmas Past, Present & Future’ in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The downtown Casper Christmas parade will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present & Future,” and the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking floats and other forms of support from the community.
307 Skate Park seeking donations for Halloween celebration
CASPER, Wyo. — The 307 Skate Park & Youth Center is aiming to provide the community with a resource of fun costumes this Halloween, and it’s looking to the public to make that goal a reality. The skate park, in conjunction with the Nicolaysen Art Museum, is seeking donated costumes for its upcoming community Halloween event.
Slides, leisure pool close at Casper Family Aquatic Center due to broken pump
CASPER, Wyo. — The leisure pool and slides at the Casper Family Aquatic Center is closed due to a broken pump and repairs are expected to take about a week, the City of Casper said in a press release Monday. The closure includes the lazy river and play feature...
Hot Springs authorities say runaway teen last seen in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagler. She was last seen in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 1, wearing a black hoodie and carrying two backpacks, one pink and one blue, the sheriff’s release said. She has also...
What is a white cane? Council of the Blind asking community to help make Wyoming streets safer
CASPER, Wyo. — With “White Cane Safety Day” approaching, the Wyoming Council of the Blind is working to raise awareness about what white canes are as well as things people, particularly drivers, should be mindful of in regards to blind and low-vision pedestrians. The term “white cane”...
Study exploring new southern Wyoming-northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility to create a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
Big turnout for Pumpkin Fest
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The leaves are changing color, temperatures are dropping and Halloween decorations are beginning to crop up — all signs that fall is here. Another telltale sign is today’s Pumpkin Fest, which saw local residents turn out in droves to enjoy some seasonal fun while supporting local nonprofit Mimi’s House.
Report: Committee decides two LGBTQ books can stay in Kelly Walsh school library
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County School District Reconsideration Committee tasked with considering whether two books should be allowed to remain in the Kelly Walsh High School library has decided in favor of retaining the books. The committee’s decision regarding the books “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “Trans...
Obituaries: Mauro & Mateo Diaz
Mauro E. Diaz, age 52, and Mateo Diaz, age 8, both of Casper, died on September 24, 2022, in a car accident near Thermopolis, Wyoming. Mauro, born April 21, 1970, in northern Mexico to Mauro and Guadalupe Diaz, had a life defined and influenced by the outdoors. He grew up as a Boy Scout, cyclist, Little Leaguer, and overall athlete.
Candidate Questionnaire: Bernie Studer for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
Pet deceased, family displaced by Friday night fire; cause deemed accidental
CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that displaced a family on Friday night is believed to have been caused by overloaded electrical extension cords, according to a release by Casper Fire-EMS on Monday. “Unfortunately, a family pet succumbed to the fire,” the release said. Callers reported a single-family residence...
Storms possible through Monday afternoon, then mostly sunny week for Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in Casper and on Casper Mountain through Monday afternoon, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storms are more likely on Casper Mountain, which has a 30% chance of rain on Monday alongside a 20%...
Firefighters respond to Friday night blaze
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday night, the Casper Fire Department responded to a blaze at a residence on 15th Street, containing the structure fire to a single room. The fire remains under investigation.
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
Wyoming high school football scores (9/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0. Laramie...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
As national average gas price rises for 2nd week, Natrona County sees 3-cent decline
CASPER, Wyo. — With the average price for a gallon of gas nationally rising by more than a dime, Natrona County’s average price went the opposite direction, falling 3 cents from last week, according to price tracker GasBuddy. The national average gas price increased for the second consecutive...
