Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Guild holding first-ever Wyoming Craft Spirits Week; Casper to host ‘MASQUERADE!’ gala

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Distillers Guild is preparing to hold its first-ever “Wyoming Craft Spirits Week” from Oct. 15 through Oct. 22. Wyoming has at least 11 craft distilleries that make everything from bourbon, whiskey and gin to absinthe and canned cocktails, the Wyoming Distillers Guild said in a press release Monday. Wyoming Craft Spirits Week aims to celebrate “the intrepid and committed small distilleries that call Wyoming home.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming invites you to Friday’s Calcutta and Saturday’s Smoke & Soul Fest

This year’s Smoke & Soul Fest is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022! This event is hosted by Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming (BIAW). BIAW is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services to the community, including a durable medical equipment loan closet, waiver case management, payee services, and employment services. To learn more about BIAW, you can visit our website at wybia.org.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
oilcity.news

307 Skate Park seeking donations for Halloween celebration

CASPER, Wyo. — The 307 Skate Park & Youth Center is aiming to provide the community with a resource of fun costumes this Halloween, and it’s looking to the public to make that goal a reality. The skate park, in conjunction with the Nicolaysen Art Museum, is seeking donated costumes for its upcoming community Halloween event.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Hot Springs authorities say runaway teen last seen in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagler. She was last seen in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 1, wearing a black hoodie and carrying two backpacks, one pink and one blue, the sheriff’s release said. She has also...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Big turnout for Pumpkin Fest

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The leaves are changing color, temperatures are dropping and Halloween decorations are beginning to crop up — all signs that fall is here. Another telltale sign is today’s Pumpkin Fest, which saw local residents turn out in droves to enjoy some seasonal fun while supporting local nonprofit Mimi’s House.
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Mauro & Mateo Diaz

Mauro E. Diaz, age 52, and Mateo Diaz, age 8, both of Casper, died on September 24, 2022, in a car accident near Thermopolis, Wyoming. Mauro, born April 21, 1970, in northern Mexico to Mauro and Guadalupe Diaz, had a life defined and influenced by the outdoors. He grew up as a Boy Scout, cyclist, Little Leaguer, and overall athlete.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Pet deceased, family displaced by Friday night fire; cause deemed accidental

CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that displaced a family on Friday night is believed to have been caused by overloaded electrical extension cords, according to a release by Casper Fire-EMS on Monday. “Unfortunately, a family pet succumbed to the fire,” the release said. Callers reported a single-family residence...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Storms possible through Monday afternoon, then mostly sunny week for Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in Casper and on Casper Mountain through Monday afternoon, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storms are more likely on Casper Mountain, which has a 30% chance of rain on Monday alongside a 20%...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Firefighters respond to Friday night blaze

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday night, the Casper Fire Department responded to a blaze at a residence on 15th Street, containing the structure fire to a single room. The fire remains under investigation.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept 17 motorcycle crash

CASPER, Wyo — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
ETNA, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0. Laramie...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

