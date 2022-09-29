Read full article on original website
KU Sports
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says this 5-0 start 'feels different' than past 5-0 starts at previous stops
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has started a season with five straight wins eight times in his 16 years as a head coach. The six times it happened during his wildly successful stint at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, Leipold’s teams ended up playing in the national title game that season and went on to win five of them.
KU Sports
Those who were there say concession stand issues at KU's Memorial Stadium much less of a problem in Week 5
It may be hard to believe, but it was just one week ago when issues with KU’s concessions stands at a jam-packed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were just as big of a topic among KU fans as the Jayhawks’ red-hot start to the season. The Jayhawks’ remained...
KU Sports
Notebook: Kansas' Daniel Hishaw Jr. leaves Iowa State win late with injury
Redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. was taken by ambulance to the hospital after he left Kansas' 14-11 win over Iowa State on Saturday in the fourth quarter with an apparent right leg injury. Hishaw, who ran eight times for 28 yards and a first-quarter touchdown, was fighting to...
KU Sports
Kansas ranked again in both major college football polls
KU comes in at No. 17 in USA Today Coaches Poll & No. 19 in AP Top 25. The Kansas football team’s streak of 674 consecutive weeks of being unranked ended Sunday, when the Jayhawks jumped into both the Associated Press Top 25, at No. 19, and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 17.
KU Sports
Why Wisconsin might have just become the biggest threat to the future of Kansas football
I know there are a lot of Kansas fans out there who are tired of hearing about the Nebraska job opening and whether Lance Leipold might be a candidate there at some point. I also know that Leipold, on several occasions now, has said he and his family are happy in Lawrence and plan on being here for a long time.
KU Sports
ESPN's College Gameday coming to Kansas for Week 6 showdown between KU and TCU
After two weeks of clamoring for college football’s biggest pregame show to come to Lawrence, the University of Kansas finally made the cut on Saturday night. Next week, when the 5-0 Jayhawks take on 4-0 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Lawrence to feature the Kansas football program for the first time in program history.
