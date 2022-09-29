ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU Sports

Kansas ranked again in both major college football polls

KU comes in at No. 17 in USA Today Coaches Poll & No. 19 in AP Top 25. The Kansas football team’s streak of 674 consecutive weeks of being unranked ended Sunday, when the Jayhawks jumped into both the Associated Press Top 25, at No. 19, and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 17.
#College Football#Zone Defense#Baker University#American Football#College Sports#Fbs
KU Sports

ESPN's College Gameday coming to Kansas for Week 6 showdown between KU and TCU

After two weeks of clamoring for college football’s biggest pregame show to come to Lawrence, the University of Kansas finally made the cut on Saturday night. Next week, when the 5-0 Jayhawks take on 4-0 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Lawrence to feature the Kansas football program for the first time in program history.
