SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A new place for veterans to live, work and socialize is coming to South Sioux City, Nebraska. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center will be a $77 million-dollar holistic campus for veteran entrepreneurs made possible by the Opportunity Zones created under Former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax plan. The twenty-acre community will include 300 ADA-accessible apartments. Approximately 40,000 square feet of the campus will be used as office space for veteran-owned businesses and as a non-profit resource center. Veterans can take advantage of on-site financial education, small business training, collaboration and networking opportunities. They will also have access to physical therapy, mental health services, yoga, hiking trails, and social events.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO