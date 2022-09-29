Read full article on original website
Veteran housing and business campus coming to South Sioux City in 2023
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A new place for veterans to live, work and socialize is coming to South Sioux City, Nebraska. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center will be a $77 million-dollar holistic campus for veteran entrepreneurs made possible by the Opportunity Zones created under Former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax plan. The twenty-acre community will include 300 ADA-accessible apartments. Approximately 40,000 square feet of the campus will be used as office space for veteran-owned businesses and as a non-profit resource center. Veterans can take advantage of on-site financial education, small business training, collaboration and networking opportunities. They will also have access to physical therapy, mental health services, yoga, hiking trails, and social events.
