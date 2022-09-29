Battle Ground Public Schools director of Career and Technical Education earns national recognition

The exhibit will be available for viewing Sat., Oct. 8 and Sat., Oct. 22. The Columbus Day Storm happened on October 12, 1962. It originated in the Pacific Ocean and created havoc from northern California to southern British Columbia in Canada. It was the largest, most violent windstorm in the recorded history of the West Coast, at that time. Wind gusts were recorded at over 100 miles per hour in many areas. The storm demolished homes, barns, trees, vehicles, and many lives were lost.

