Sioux City, IA

nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for punching woman

SHELDON—A 61-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Friday, Sept. 30, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Jeffrey Alan Chrestiansen stemmed from him allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face about 4 p.m. that day at their residence at 210 Washington Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County Court report

Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Sarah Pray

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding a fugitive who's wanted for escape from custody. Sarah Pray is wanted by the Marshals for walking away from a "halfway house" in Sioux City where she was serving a sentence for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Pray...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman wanted by fugitive task force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Sarah Pray, 31. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pray is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape while in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody. She walked away from a Sioux City halfway facility. Her original conviction was for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

"The Doctor Is In" broadcast live from Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland Catholic Radio, 88.1 FM hosted Dr. Ray Guarendi on Monday. Dr. Ray broadcast his nationally syndicated EWTN radio talk show, “The Doctor Is In” live at noon from Siouxland Catholic Radio’s studio. Siouxland News stopped by the station to speak with...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

$345,000 damage in manure spreader crash

GAZA—No one was injured, but a 2014 Case IH Steiger 420 and a 10,000-gallon manure spreader received an estimated $345,000 damage in an accident about 12:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Gaza. Twenty-five-year-old Brice William Goosen of Paullina was driving the tractor south on Taft Avenue when he said...
PAULLINA, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Sioux City police say fentanyl cases are rising

Sioux City police, health officials alarmed by rise of illicit, dangerous fentanyl. The Sioux City Police Department tallied five confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths in 2021 and two so far in 2022. Another death this year is suspected of being caused by a fentanyl overdose. Hear about what's causing the spike and what can be done.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for OWI after crash

SUTHERLAND—A 58-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Duane Lance Clark stemmed from him crashing his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup on the 6600 mile of 440th...
SUTHERLAND, IA
kscj.com

WOMAN RESCUED FROM ROOF OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BLDG

THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER...
SIOUX CITY, IA
who13.com

Mountain lion caught on dashcam in South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning. The department posted the video on their Facebook, saying the big cat was spotted in the 100 block of North Dakota Street around 4 a.m. Authorities ask that...
VERMILLION, SD
kiwaradio.com

One Taken To Hospital After High Speed Crash In Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa– A passenger in a Rock Valley man’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 1:50 p.m., 35-year-old Jamie Betancourt Viyalo of Rock Valley was driving a 2002 Ford Escape southbound on 21st Avenue, in Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana

ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
knopnews2.com

Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
LINCOLN, NE

