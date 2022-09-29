Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
This "SNL" Parody Of Nicole Kidman's Viral AMC Ad Is One Of The Funniest Sketches I've Seen In Years
If this is what heartbreak feels like, then sign me up!
411mania.com
Leila Grey on Her Biggest Wrestling Inspirations
– During a recent interview with MCW Backstage Pass, AEW wrestler Leila Grey discussed some of her biggest wrestling inspirations. She stated the following (via Fightful):. “Well, that’s a tricky question because like growing up, I didn’t really watch wrestling like that anymore. I watched it as a little kid and then I kind of drifted away and then found my way back to the sport. But, when I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to. Also, Trish Stratus, you already know. I’m inspired by all of the baddies, okay? All of the baddies of wrestling, those are the women who inspire me. Like Melina, ooh.”
411mania.com
WWE News: New Asuka Vlog Celebrates Her Birthday, WWE Smackdown In Three Minutes, Latest Clip From WWE Rivals
– Asuka has posted a new vlog in which she celebrates her birthday. The Empress of Tomorrow turned 41 this past Monday. – WWE has posted a new video looking at this week’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes. – A&E has shared a clip from a recent episode...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Evolution Of Her Character, Relationship With Triple H
Rhea Ripley has undergone several tweaks to her character, and she recently discussed the matter in a recent interview. Ripley spoke with SPORTbible Australia for a new interview also weighing in on her feud with Edge & Rey Mysterio plus more, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr Praises Recent Work of Sami Zayn on Smackdown
In the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie (via Wrestling Inc), Freddie Prinze Jr. praised the recent character work by Sami Zayn on Smackdown, stating his belief that Zayn is the star of the show right now. While talking about the segment in which Zayn got his ‘Honorary Uce’ shirt,...
411mania.com
Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video
Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below. Allin wrote in the tweet:. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Allin is set...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Who is Salley Carson?
Bachelor in Paradise just delivered the most dramatic suitcase in Bachelor history. During Season 8, Episode 2 of the reality series, Lace returned to the rooms and found a suitcase labeled “SALLEY.” The only problem? No one named Salley arrived alongside the luggage. Lace went to consult with her fellow Paradise pals, and we got the deeply unhinged story about Season 8 contestant Salley Carson, her abandoned suitcase, and her confusing history with the Bachelor franchise. Wondering who Salley Carson is? What her suitcase is doing in Mexico? If she’s joining the Paradise cast? And what her general deal is? We’ve got the answers. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Daniel Garcia Shares Clip From Bad Bunny Concert, Says Bunny Is Coming For His Title
Daniel Garcia had some fun with the internet on Sunday, sharing a clip of Bad Bunny in concert and teasing that he’s coming for Garcia’s title. The ROH Pure Champion posted on Twitter to share the clip from Bunny’s concert, which he captioned, “Bro told me he coming for the Pure title”
411mania.com
Community Movie Officially Happening at Peacock, Most Stars Returning
Community had its six seasons, and now it finishes the prophecy with a movie being confirmed. Variety reports that Peacock has given an order to the movie, which will follow up on the NBC comedy from Dan Harmon. Original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong are all set to return for the film, which was jointly announced by Peacock and Sony Pictures TV.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Who Went Home on Season 8, Episode 2? And Who Arrived at the Beach?
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is officially underway, and Episode 2 significantly dialed up the drama. As contestants are getting settled on the beach, putting themselves out there, and starting to form connections, new arrivals and inconvenient date cards threaten to shake things up. Wondering who went home on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 2? Who joined the cast? Who snagged a date card? Or who’s coupled up ahead of tomorrow’s rose ceremony? We’ve got you covered. But be warned, spoilers for Episode 2 are ahead. Who went home on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 2? The Bachelor in Paradise premiere...
411mania.com
Latest White Rabbit QR Code References Joe Gacy, Extreme Rules Venue
The “White Rabbit” QR Code teases continued on Raw, referencing Joe Gacy and the site of Extreme Rules. The latest QR Code let to a URL that features an image of Samson & Delilah, specifically the painting of that name by Jose Salome Pina which was completed in 1851. Samson was the Biblical strongman who was betrayed by Delilah, his lover who cut his hair and thus robbed him of his strength.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Road Dogg on How John Cena Handled Losing to Kevin Federline
– During a recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the match between John Cena and Kevin Federline, aka K-Fed, on the January 1, 2007 edition of Monday Night Raw. Below are some highlights WrestlingInc.com):. Road Dogg on Kevin Federline...
411mania.com
Bret Hart Will Be Central To Future Episode Of Tales From The Territories
In a recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Evan Husney and Jason Eisner talked about what can be expected from the Tales from the Territories series (via Wrestling Inc). Tales is a new project produced by the pair in concert with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions. One of the upcoming episodes will be focused completely on Stampede Wrestling, for which Husney and Eisner tapped Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart for assistance. Hart’s father, Stu, held charge of the Stampede territory from 1948 until 1984. You can read a couple highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
411mania.com
New Trailer Arrives For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever With Ironheart, Namor and More
Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the last film of the MCU’s Phase 4. The trailer features more footage of Namor, some footage of Ironheart in her suit and a better shot at the new Black Panther. The trailer suggests...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says He And Nick Khan Couldn’t Be More Different After Being Confused For WWE Co-CEO
Tony Khan got confused for Nick Khan on social media recently, and he took to his account to clarify the difference between them. The two Khans are at the top of AEW and WWE respectively, with Tony of course the owner and president of AEW while Nick is now co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon.
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Cites Dean Malenko For Conceiving His Iconic Entrance Technique
Rey Mysterio put in an appearance for WWE’s The Bump recently and talked about the advent of his pop-up entrance (per Fightful). Mysterio credited Dean Malenko with the initial idea and thinks it has become one of the best entrance gimmicks of all time. You can read a highlight and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
Justin Roberts Was Told By Vince McMahon To Tone Down John Cena, Undertaker Introductions
Justin Roberts is known for some of his big introductions, and he recently recalled being told to tone some of them down by Vince McMahon. The AEW announcer appeared on Talk is Jericho and talked about how he was told to tone down his introductions for guys like John Cena and Undertaker by McMahon, and you can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Bill Skarsgård, Lily Rose-Depp to Star In Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu
Nosferatu is set to rise again under Robert Eggers’ direction, with Bill Skarsgård and Lily Rose-Depp set to star. Deadline reports that Reggers’ long-planned reimagining of the classic horror film is moving forward with Skarsgård set to play Count Orlock and Depp in talks to co-star.
411mania.com
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Confirms Show Will Continue
The arrival of VICE TV’s Tales From The Territories hasn’t killed Dark Side of the Ring, as Evan Husney says the latter show will continue. Husney, who is the co-creator of Dark Side of the Ring, recently appeared on Talk is Jericho to promite Tales From the Territories and confirmed that talks are underway for a fourth season of Dark Side.
Comments / 0