Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Cuts Workforce By 40% As The Crypto Winter’s Grip Tightens
WazirX, one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges in India, has laid off approximately 40% of its workforce, citing the prolonged bearish condition of the crypto industry. WazirX Cuts Workforce by 40%. One of India’s leading crypto exchanges, WazirX, has reduced its workforce by approximately 40%. According to WazirX, the...
Japan To Invest In Metaverse And NFTs, Says Prime Minister
On October 3rd, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida addressed Japan’s National Diet. In the speech, Prime Minister Kishida stated that the country’s plan for digital solutions already includes non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. Japanese Government to Utilize Web 3.0 Services. According to Kishida, the government is...
