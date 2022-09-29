Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend
An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Well hello there!. A bear seems to have made itself at home in a Chatsworth neighborhood and one homeowner captured some of its antics on video. Dr. Alon Antebi told FOX 11 the bear has wandered the neighborhood since Labor Day. The bear was seen cooling off...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Hospitalized After Canyon Country Shooting
Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country shooting which sent two victims to the hospital early Monday morning. Around 12 a.m. Monday, calls regarding a Canyon Country shooting were received on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “As...
Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million
A hidden gem in the Los Cerritos neighborhood holds its own against similarly priced mansions in the city’s seaside communities. The post Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Police arrest guardian of boy found in Huntington Beach
Officers found the boy in the area of Beach Blvd. and Yorktown Ave. He is believed to be between 10 and 13 years old and unable to communicate.
myburbank.com
Locals Gather For Burbank’s First Pride Event, Family Pride In The Park
Burbank community members joined together for Family Pride in the Park, the city’s first-ever pride gathering, on the evening of Friday, Sept. 30, in Magnolia Park. The event, which took place at the UMe Credit Union parking lot, was hosted by Burbank Pride in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association.
Massive fire destroys 2 homes in Venice, damages 3 others
A multi-structure fire destroyed two homes and damaged three others in Venice Sunday night. The blaze was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Carroll Canal, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert. The fire was declared a “major emergency” as it first engulfed a three-story home that was under […]
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants
With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
beverlyhillscourier.com
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Filming Closes N. Crescent Drive
On Sept. 24, North Crescent Drive between North and South Santa Monica Boulevards was closed, so that crews could film scenes for the upcoming film, “Beverly Hills Cop 4.” A helicopter dramatically soared over City Hall as part of the production, circling the building, threading between the rustling palm trees and surrounding structures. “Beverly Hills Cop 4” will continue filming in the city through November.
Santa Clarita Radio
Get Spooked All Month Long With These Local Halloween Attractions
As the month of October begins, so do the spooky Halloween attractions around the city. Some are month-long and some are one-day only, but both are guaranteed to get guests into the Halloween spirit. KHTS Radio has compiled a list of upcoming Halloween events for the month of October for...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Don’t park on the sidewalk
The City of Santa Monica would like you to stop parking like a jerk. Starting Nov. 1, the police department’s Traffic Services Divisions will begin enforcing a section of the city’s municipal code prohibiting drivers from parking on any sidewalk, parkway, or curb, other than a driveway or roadway.
hunker.com
This L.A. Home Is All About Moody Neutrals
As many of us have learned over the past few years, when your house is both your home and your office, it helps if it's a place you never want to leave. So when a tech recruiter in Westlake Village, California, decided to spruce up her three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a gut remodel, she turned to designer Jessica Nicastro to create a comfortable and cozy live-work space for her and her dog, Tank. "The client wanted a minimalist modern home with lots of textures, color, and warmth," says Nicastro.
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA
A woman is recovering after she was hit in the head by a man who attacked her with a fire extinguisher on Pico Boulevard Saturday morning in West Los Angeles. The suspect, who is still on the loose, was riding a bird scooter when he approached the victim from behind and hit her. The victim was knocked to the ground and hardly knew what was going on after the attack.The suspect fled the scene on the scooter. "She had no idea - that was not even in her consciousness that she was being attacked," Dan Steinberg, the victim's boyfriend told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. "Within about a block a man approached in a car and said are you okay, I saw that man assault you with a fire extinguisher." The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reiner she was diagnosed with a concussion and will see a neurologist. "She's resting comfortably but she's not feeling well from the side effects," Steinberg said.The search is still on for the suspect and the weapon used to attack the woman. The fire extinguisher was gone from the scene after police arrived.
signalscv.com
Two wounded in Canyon Country shooting
Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after both were reportedly involved in a Canyon Country shooting early Monday morning. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the injuries stem from a report of shots fired on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway.
NBC Los Angeles
What Drivers Should Know About the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing Project
Lanes and ramps will be closed weeknights on the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles due to construction of a wildlife bridge billed as the largest of its kind in the country. The closures in the Agoura Hills area near Liberty Canyon Road will be at night, Monday through Friday,...
18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
foxla.com
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced
The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
