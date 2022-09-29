ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

signalscv.com

Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend

An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Bear spotted in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Well hello there!. A bear seems to have made itself at home in a Chatsworth neighborhood and one homeowner captured some of its antics on video. Dr. Alon Antebi told FOX 11 the bear has wandered the neighborhood since Labor Day. The bear was seen cooling off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Canyon Country Shooting

Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country shooting which sent two victims to the hospital early Monday morning. Around 12 a.m. Monday, calls regarding a Canyon Country shooting were received on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “As...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
myburbank.com

Locals Gather For Burbank’s First Pride Event, Family Pride In The Park

Burbank community members joined together for Family Pride in the Park, the city’s first-ever pride gathering, on the evening of Friday, Sept. 30, in Magnolia Park. The event, which took place at the UMe Credit Union parking lot, was hosted by Burbank Pride in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Massive fire destroys 2 homes in Venice, damages 3 others

A multi-structure fire destroyed two homes and damaged three others in Venice Sunday night. The blaze was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Carroll Canal, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert. The fire was declared a “major emergency” as it first engulfed a three-story home that was under […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants

With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
SEAL BEACH, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Filming Closes N. Crescent Drive

On Sept. 24, North Crescent Drive between North and South Santa Monica Boulevards was closed, so that crews could film scenes for the upcoming film, “Beverly Hills Cop 4.” A helicopter dramatically soared over City Hall as part of the production, circling the building, threading between the rustling palm trees and surrounding structures. “Beverly Hills Cop 4” will continue filming in the city through November.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Get Spooked All Month Long With These Local Halloween Attractions

As the month of October begins, so do the spooky Halloween attractions around the city. Some are month-long and some are one-day only, but both are guaranteed to get guests into the Halloween spirit. KHTS Radio has compiled a list of upcoming Halloween events for the month of October for...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Don’t park on the sidewalk

The City of Santa Monica would like you to stop parking like a jerk. Starting Nov. 1, the police department’s Traffic Services Divisions will begin enforcing a section of the city’s municipal code prohibiting drivers from parking on any sidewalk, parkway, or curb, other than a driveway or roadway.
SANTA MONICA, CA
hunker.com

This L.A. Home Is All About Moody Neutrals

As many of us have learned over the past few years, when your house is both your home and your office, it helps if it's a place you never want to leave. So when a tech recruiter in Westlake Village, California, decided to spruce up her three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a gut remodel, she turned to designer Jessica Nicastro to create a comfortable and cozy live-work space for her and her dog, Tank. "The client wanted a minimalist modern home with lots of textures, color, and warmth," says Nicastro.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
CBS LA

Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA

A woman is recovering after she was hit in the head by a man who attacked her with a fire extinguisher on Pico Boulevard Saturday morning in West Los Angeles. The suspect, who is still on the loose, was riding a bird scooter when he approached the victim from behind and hit her. The victim was knocked to the ground and hardly knew what was going on after the attack.The suspect fled the scene on the scooter. "She had no idea - that was not even in her consciousness that she was being attacked," Dan Steinberg, the victim's boyfriend told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. "Within about a block a man approached in a car and said are you okay, I saw that man assault you with a fire extinguisher."   The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reiner she was diagnosed with a concussion and will see a neurologist. "She's resting comfortably but she's not feeling well from the side effects," Steinberg said.The search is still on for the suspect and the weapon used to attack the woman. The fire extinguisher was gone from the scene after police arrived. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Two wounded in Canyon Country shooting

Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after both were reportedly involved in a Canyon Country shooting early Monday morning. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the injuries stem from a report of shots fired on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced

The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
PASADENA, CA

