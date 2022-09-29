ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Police: Bronx man faces charges for blocking entrance to Hempstead Planned Parenthood

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Bronx man is charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for allegedly trying to keep people out of a Planned Parenthood center in Hempstead.

Police say Christopher Moscinski showed up at the facility in July and locked the gated entrance using padlocks.

After the locks were cut, authorities say he laid down in front of the gate until he was arrested by Hempstead police.

If convicted, he faces a year behind bars.

