N.H. man pleads guilty in connection with missing 5-year-old boy found dead in shallow grave
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- A man will spend at least two decades in prison for his role in the disappearance and death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in Massachusetts. WMUR-TV reports Joseph Stapf pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 29, to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying...
Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman found guilty of killing 21-year-old nephew in murder-for-hire plot
James "Tim" Norman, who starred in the OWN series Welcome to Sweetie Pie's, was found guilty of killing his nephew and former costar Andre Montgomery Jr. after staging a murder-for-hire plot. The soul food restaurateur, 43, was convicted Friday of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail...
Man found guilty of shooting dead dog walker with AK-47 in ‘rage-motivated mission for respect’
A man has been found guilty of killing a woman and severely injuring her boyfriend more than two years ago following a dispute concerning their dog relieving itself outside the man’s apartment. A Denver, Colorado, jury found Michael Close guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree assault, following the death of Isabella Thallas, 9News reported. Close’s sentencing has been scheduled for 4 November, when he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, according to The Denver Post. The 38-year-old pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity following...
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Shooter Receives Maximum Prison Sentence for Jealousy-Fueled Murder After Pleading Guilty But Mentally Ill
Months after pleading guilty but mentally ill to murder, a 23-year-old Fort Wayne, Indiana woman was sentenced to the maximum punishment for shooting and killing Shelby Erin von Holdt. Indiana court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Valerie Rose Hardiek admitted guilt in July and was sentenced last Friday morning...
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
Sheriff Says Triple Murder-Suicide On North Dakota Farm Was The Result Of A ‘Dispute Between Brothers’
Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said Robert Bracken shot his son Justin Bracken, brother Richard Bracken and farmer Doug Dulmage before turning the gun on himself. A triple murder-suicide on a North Dakota farm late last month was the result of a “dispute between brothers,” according to authorities.
Mich. man arrested after news anchor found dead, 10-year-old son bound in closet, girlfriend stabbed
CHESTERFIELD, Mich. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was charged this week after he allegedly killed a 57-year-old news anchor with a hammer, stabbed the victim’s girlfriend, and locked a 10-year-old in a closet. On Friday, Sept. 23, the Chesterfield Police Department said they were investigating a domestic incident that...
Arizona man, 52, flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road and confessed to fatally shooting his stepfather, 61, because he was 'too lazy' to bury the body
An Arizona man flagged down police from the middle of a desert highway to confess to murder because he was 'too lazy' to bury the body, arrest records show. Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's office came across Jay Albery Stevens, 52, around 1am on Thursday as he hailed them down from a crossroads outside the town of McNeal, about 30 minutes from the Mexican border in southeastern Arizona.
Pa. woman sentenced for raping child over the course of 5 years, starting when victim was 6 years old
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison last week for raping a young child over the course of several years. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Tonya Krout pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and reportedly "spoke matter-of-factly about her acts" during her hearing. A Clinton County judge reportedly imposed three consecutive six- to 20-year sentences for each charge, meaning she will spend at least 18 years behind bars. After those 18 years, she can apply for parole.
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A Missouri man who allegedly beat a 6-year-old Jozlyn Marie Beechner to death with a bat was denied bond Wednesday while making a video appearance in court.
Texas Man with ‘Extreme Anger Issues’ Learns Fate for Murdering Infant Son Not Long After Strangling Dogs
A 23-year-old father in Texas was sentenced to spend the rest of life behind bars after admitting to beating his infant son to death months ago. District Court Judge Denn Whalen on Thursday sentenced Kameron Gammage to life in prison plus 20 years for killing 7-month-old Logan Gammage, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Washington Little League umpire accused of raping teen girl and smoking meth with her
KING COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 58-year-old man who was wanted for child sex crimes reportedly turned himself in this week not long after officials announced they were searching for him. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the King County Sheriff's Office announced detectives were looking for Michael Wearmouth and put out...
Horrifying details emerge in case of woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband
HORRIFYING new details have emerged in the case of woman held captive and raped for two days by her ex-husband. Alisa Mathewson was kidnapped by Trevor Summers, 45, in Florida in 2017 following their split after 16 years of marriage. Summers was found guilty of all 11 charges he faced...
3 Cops Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Pregnant Woman Who Killed Herself
A Massachusetts cop had an inappropriate relationship with a woman for nearly a decade, starting when she was a 13-year-old girl and lasting until she killed herself at 23 last year, according to an internal report obtained by the Boston Globe. The woman, Sandra Birchmore, had told friends she was pregnant with the married officer’s child. The officer, 36-year-old Matthew G. Farwell, met Birchmore when she joined a youth program organized by the Stoughton Police Department. Friends of Farwell told the Globe that he began having sex with Birchmore when she was 15, which would be statutory rape under Massachusetts...
Delaware couple faces 646 charges after allegedly starving, force-feeding, and torturing their 2 children
KENT COUNTY, Del. (TCD) -- A couple faces 646 charges for the alleged abuse, neglect, and torture of their two children. According to a Department of Justice news release posted by the Delaware attorney general, Mary Vinson, 45, and Charles Vinson, 36, allegedly abused their children over the course of 20 months. The two reportedly forced the children to "stand for long periods of time."
Woman Arrested For Outstanding Restaurant Bill Says Arrest Was Due To Her Looks
There’s always something going on in the Sin City of Las Vegas. Last week, officers arrested a 28- year- old woman at Harry Reid International Airport because she didn’t pay her bill at a restaurant. They took her to the Clark County Detention Center. Bizarrely, Hend Bustami claims...
New details emerge in the death of mom and teacher Eliza Fletcher, suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police searching near a vacant home where the body of Eliza Fletcher was located also found some purple running shorts that appeared to belong to the missing jogger in a discarded trash bag, authorities said. An amended arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News contained the new details of investigators' path...
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Road Rage Incident Captured in Montana
Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Road Rage Incident
