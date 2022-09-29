ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man found guilty of shooting dead dog walker with AK-47 in ‘rage-motivated mission for respect’

A man has been found guilty of killing a woman and severely injuring her boyfriend more than two years ago following a dispute concerning their dog relieving itself outside the man’s apartment. A Denver, Colorado, jury found Michael Close guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree assault, following the death of Isabella Thallas, 9News reported. Close’s sentencing has been scheduled for 4 November, when he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, according to The Denver Post. The 38-year-old pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity following...
NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Arizona man, 52, flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road and confessed to fatally shooting his stepfather, 61, because he was 'too lazy' to bury the body

An Arizona man flagged down police from the middle of a desert highway to confess to murder because he was 'too lazy' to bury the body, arrest records show. Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's office came across Jay Albery Stevens, 52, around 1am on Thursday as he hailed them down from a crossroads outside the town of McNeal, about 30 minutes from the Mexican border in southeastern Arizona.
truecrimedaily

Pa. woman sentenced for raping child over the course of 5 years, starting when victim was 6 years old

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison last week for raping a young child over the course of several years. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Tonya Krout pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and reportedly "spoke matter-of-factly about her acts" during her hearing. A Clinton County judge reportedly imposed three consecutive six- to 20-year sentences for each charge, meaning she will spend at least 18 years behind bars. After those 18 years, she can apply for parole.
TheDailyBeast

3 Cops Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Pregnant Woman Who Killed Herself

A Massachusetts cop had an inappropriate relationship with a woman for nearly a decade, starting when she was a 13-year-old girl and lasting until she killed herself at 23 last year, according to an internal report obtained by the Boston Globe. The woman, Sandra Birchmore, had told friends she was pregnant with the married officer’s child. The officer, 36-year-old Matthew G. Farwell, met Birchmore when she joined a youth program organized by the Stoughton Police Department. Friends of Farwell told the Globe that he began having sex with Birchmore when she was 15, which would be statutory rape under Massachusetts...
truecrimedaily

Delaware couple faces 646 charges after allegedly starving, force-feeding, and torturing their 2 children

KENT COUNTY, Del. (TCD) -- A couple faces 646 charges for the alleged abuse, neglect, and torture of their two children. According to a Department of Justice news release posted by the Delaware attorney general, Mary Vinson, 45, and Charles Vinson, 36, allegedly abused their children over the course of 20 months. The two reportedly forced the children to "stand for long periods of time."
