theadvocate.com
Who leads the Baton Rouge prep football pack after Week 5? Check out local Top 10 lists
Class 5A-4A 1. Catholic (4-1): The Bears won a shootout with Montgomery-based Carver, a game that also provided a few lessons. 2. Zachary (3-1): A breakout third quarter catapulted the Broncos to a road win over Winona, Mississippi, ahead of their Thursday 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn. 3. Scotlandville (3-1): How...
theadvocate.com
Watch: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses Jayden Daniels' health, big topics for Tennessee game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday afternoon ahead of Saturday's big home game against Tennessee. Kelly touched on a wide range of topics ahead of the crucial SEC contest against the Volunteers, including the health of starting QB Jayden Daniels and DB Sevyn Banks. LSU...
theadvocate.com
LSU's road game against Florida picked for primetime kickoff in The Swamp
LSU's next road game Oct. 15 against Florida will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. It will be the second 6 p.m. road start for No. 25 LSU, which was ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time this season after Saturday night's 21-17 win over Auburn.
theadvocate.com
What's wrong with LSU's passing game? Brian Kelly addresses the unsustainable issues.
If he wanted to, Brian Kelly could have identified five or six incompletions, but he knew everyone watched the Auburn game. He didn’t have to point out the specific instances when LSU should have made a better throw, hauled in a catchable ball or called a different play to improve the passing attack.
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly knows as well as anyone LSU has done well, must do better
There are two distinct ways to look at this LSU football team through five games. One is the 20,000-foot view. A team you knew would have some serious deficiencies going into Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference and ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 in the regular season for the first time in nearly two years. The Tigers got there with a never-say-die/don’t-count-them-out attitude that has allowed them to come back from double-digit deficits in four games and win three of them. That’s a remarkable display of toughness.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Jaguars pile on the points, in 59-3 defeat of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Southern University engineered a dominating win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Southern led Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-3 at the half, and finished as 59-3 winners.
theadvocate.com
LSU Injury update: Sevyn Banks suffers spinal cord bruise, Major Burns returns to practice limited
Jordan-Hare Stadium went silent as LSU's Sevyn Banks remained on the ground, not moving, after delivering a helmet-first hit on the opening kickoff. Banks was carted off in a stretcher, and by halftime, he was back in the locker room with a neck brace, with movement in his extremities. LSU coach Brian Kelly had more news on Banks at the media conference on Monday.
theadvocate.com
LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee
LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. They host No. 8 Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to jump further up the rankings.
theadvocate.com
Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.
AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
theadvocate.com
Southern hammers Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways
The Jaguars must have been steaming for the past two weeks after their shutout loss, because they exploded right out of the gate to roll over the hapless Lions, 59-3. Southern started fast and kept pouring it on both sides of the ball, showing an ability to respond to a poor performance against Texas Southern on Sept. 17. Almost everything the Jaguars did worked: The offense wasn’t forced to punt until the third quarter, and the defense doubled its interception total with four more, plus a fumble recovery.
UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown
Lafayette High school was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to online threats made toward "named students and staff members."
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
Pizzaville USA Closes Lafayette Location
It is unknown when the location at 1540 Johnston St. near UL's campus closed, but there is a sign on the door indicating that the building is available for lease.
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Oct. 5, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Oct. 5, 2022
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091. Corn Maze at Burden: The fun returns...
theadvocate.com
Network of Women is working to end period poverty in Baton Rouge and around the globe
Deidra Mwalimu has been dedicated to the field of international development and nonprofit administration for more than 15 years. Currently, Mwalimu is the director of outreach for Paint the Globe Foundation. She received a B.S. combining capacity building, women’s studies and geography from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2003. In...
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday
The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
Only Documented Miracle in the U.S. Is in St. Landry Parish
The Academy of the Sacred Heart holds a very special honor.
