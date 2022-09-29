ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU's road game against Florida picked for primetime kickoff in The Swamp

LSU's next road game Oct. 15 against Florida will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. It will be the second 6 p.m. road start for No. 25 LSU, which was ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time this season after Saturday night's 21-17 win over Auburn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly knows as well as anyone LSU has done well, must do better

There are two distinct ways to look at this LSU football team through five games. One is the 20,000-foot view. A team you knew would have some serious deficiencies going into Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference and ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 in the regular season for the first time in nearly two years. The Tigers got there with a never-say-die/don’t-count-them-out attitude that has allowed them to come back from double-digit deficits in four games and win three of them. That’s a remarkable display of toughness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU Injury update: Sevyn Banks suffers spinal cord bruise, Major Burns returns to practice limited

Jordan-Hare Stadium went silent as LSU's Sevyn Banks remained on the ground, not moving, after delivering a helmet-first hit on the opening kickoff. Banks was carted off in a stretcher, and by halftime, he was back in the locker room with a neck brace, with movement in his extremities. LSU coach Brian Kelly had more news on Banks at the media conference on Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee

LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. They host No. 8 Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to jump further up the rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.

AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
AUBURN, AL
theadvocate.com

Southern hammers Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways

The Jaguars must have been steaming for the past two weeks after their shutout loss, because they exploded right out of the gate to roll over the hapless Lions, 59-3. Southern started fast and kept pouring it on both sides of the ball, showing an ability to respond to a poor performance against Texas Southern on Sept. 17. Almost everything the Jaguars did worked: The offense wasn’t forced to punt until the third quarter, and the defense doubled its interception total with four more, plus a fumble recovery.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Oct. 5, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Oct. 5, 2022

St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091. Corn Maze at Burden: The fun returns...
ZACHARY, LA
Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday

The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
BATON ROUGE, LA

