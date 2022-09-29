BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, the first of October. It’s time to celebrate autumn at Dog Mountain’s annual Fall Dog Party! There will be activities for the whole family, from live music by Vermont folk duo The Endorsements, to a bouncy house, food, contests, and more. Take the time to grab your camera, hop in the car, and take the scenic ride to Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. From 12:00 to 4:00 today, and free, rain or shine. Organizers say your dog will thank you with tail wags and wet kisses.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO