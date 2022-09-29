ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
montanarightnow.com

Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
BRIDGER, MT
Idaho State Journal

Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline

BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
BRIDGER, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Waterfalls
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – St. John’s United, Laurel Crossings

Michelle Deboer from St. John’s United talks about the Crossings, an active retirement community in Laurel, Montana. The Crossings provide independent and assisted living services, as well as higher assisted living services that include memory care. Volunteer opportunities are available at the Crossings. Those interested in volunteering at the Crossings can call 406-628-1200 or contact Carissa Welsh at 406-555-5600.
LAUREL, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings’ Pack the Place in Pink is Back. What’s New for 2022?

Billings' Pack the Place in Pink began at Skyview High in 2007 when teacher and volleyball coach Vicki Heebner Carle was diagnosed with breast cancer. The non-profit organization became an official 501(3)c in 2013 and to date, the group has raised nearly $700,000 for Montana women going through breast cancer. Two-time breast cancer survivor Carle is now retired.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid

A pair of lawsuits filed by a Billings attorney asks a district court to cancel a newly signed management contract for the MetraPark, a Yellowstone County owned events facility, and alleges two of the three county commissioners colluded with the management company that ultimately received the bid. The court documents also reveal that Yellowstone County […] The post Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourbigsky.com

Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand

Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas

It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
BIG SKY, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Will Billings Heights Support More Places for Grub in the Future?

So many restaurants on the west end and yet one of the most populous areas around can't seem to land a new one. With between 40,000 and 50,000 vehicles traveling through Billings heights each day, according to the Montana Department of Transportation, it doesn't seem like restaurants do well moving in there. Maybe it's because there is really only one main street and space is a problem, who knows.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings warns of fraudulent phone calls

The city of Billings is warning citizens of telephone scammers attempting to obtain sensitive credit card information. Public Information Officer for the city of Billings, Victoria Hill, says the latest attempted fraudulent call was a person claiming to the from the Public Works Department, requesting credit card information to avoid a disconnection of services. Hill adds the calls appear to have started last week. Fortunately, customers who reported the calls did not fall for the scam.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Clinic offers program for medical and financial assistance

BILLINGS, MT- Billings Clinic is offering a program designed to help patients with medical costs and potential treatment. The Medication Assistance Program is made to offer assistance to anyone, whether they have medical insurance or not. "Patients don't always advocate for themselves and it's really important that they do," said...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy