Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Billings man dies in ATV crash near Red Lodge
Dale Robert Squires died of blunt force injuries at the scene on mile marker 58 on Highway 212, McQuillan said.
House south of Billings completely destroyed by early morning fire
A house in the hills south of the Yellowstone River in Billings was completely destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. Multiple reports said flames could be seen from miles.
After losing everything in house fire, Billings family searching for lost dog
The family said that it all happened within minutes, but Lisa, Ben and their two teenage sons made it out of the home in time.
It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huge Train Accident East of Bridger Spills 31,000 Gallons of Gas
A train derailment on Friday just outside of Bridger, Montana caused a massive gasoline spill that is still currently being cleaned up. Luckily, nobody was injured either on the train or on the road, but the accident caused a closure of East Bridger Road and wasn't fully responded to until the next morning.
montanarightnow.com
Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
I Owe HOW MUCH? Billings Public Works Warns of Telephone Scams
Lately, Billings residents have reported to the City of Billings Public Works Department they received a fake phone call from people claiming to be with the Billings Public Works Department. What do they want?. Your money, of course. These scammers tell you to make a payment via credit card over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – St. John’s United, Laurel Crossings
Michelle Deboer from St. John’s United talks about the Crossings, an active retirement community in Laurel, Montana. The Crossings provide independent and assisted living services, as well as higher assisted living services that include memory care. Volunteer opportunities are available at the Crossings. Those interested in volunteering at the Crossings can call 406-628-1200 or contact Carissa Welsh at 406-555-5600.
Billings’ Pack the Place in Pink is Back. What’s New for 2022?
Billings' Pack the Place in Pink began at Skyview High in 2007 when teacher and volleyball coach Vicki Heebner Carle was diagnosed with breast cancer. The non-profit organization became an official 501(3)c in 2013 and to date, the group has raised nearly $700,000 for Montana women going through breast cancer. Two-time breast cancer survivor Carle is now retired.
Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid
A pair of lawsuits filed by a Billings attorney asks a district court to cancel a newly signed management contract for the MetraPark, a Yellowstone County owned events facility, and alleges two of the three county commissioners colluded with the management company that ultimately received the bid. The court documents also reveal that Yellowstone County […] The post Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BREAKING: Billings Police are Investigating an Intense Armed Carjacking
According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, they are requesting the public's help in investigating an armed carjacking that took place on the corner of 11th Avenue North and North 30th Street at around 12:43 this afternoon (09/30). Police state that the victim was held at gunpoint and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourbigsky.com
Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand
Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
yourbigsky.com
Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas
It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
Will Billings Heights Support More Places for Grub in the Future?
So many restaurants on the west end and yet one of the most populous areas around can't seem to land a new one. With between 40,000 and 50,000 vehicles traveling through Billings heights each day, according to the Montana Department of Transportation, it doesn't seem like restaurants do well moving in there. Maybe it's because there is really only one main street and space is a problem, who knows.
yourbigsky.com
Billings warns of fraudulent phone calls
The city of Billings is warning citizens of telephone scammers attempting to obtain sensitive credit card information. Public Information Officer for the city of Billings, Victoria Hill, says the latest attempted fraudulent call was a person claiming to the from the Public Works Department, requesting credit card information to avoid a disconnection of services. Hill adds the calls appear to have started last week. Fortunately, customers who reported the calls did not fall for the scam.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
This is How Serious the Jail Problem is in Billings, Montana
How bad is the crime problem in Billings? How overcrowded is the jail in Billings? If you ask me- this was the biggest news that came out of the Billings City Council meeting on Monday night. I don't know if any of the local Billings news outlets covered this. I...
KULR8
Billings Clinic offers program for medical and financial assistance
BILLINGS, MT- Billings Clinic is offering a program designed to help patients with medical costs and potential treatment. The Medication Assistance Program is made to offer assistance to anyone, whether they have medical insurance or not. "Patients don't always advocate for themselves and it's really important that they do," said...
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0