Florida State

NBC12

Virginia energy plan harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new sources

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has unveiled Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan. The plan focuses on an “all-of-the-above approach” that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new energy sources to meet the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth, according to Youngkin, who says the plan also outlines an increase in nuclear energy and an objective to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

State officials assessing Ian storm damage as local residents help with recovery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Though the impacts aren’t as bad as they are in Florida or South Carolina, remnants of Ian are still being felt here at home. Originally, we were expecting several inches of rain in Richmond. As of last night, we only got a little over one inch. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said that’s part of why the state’s emergency support team has been downgraded from a red alert to a yellow. This means the state is ready if resources are needed.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia gas prices may be on the rise again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - What goes up, must come down. That’s the story when it comes to gas prices in Virginia and across the nation. AAA says the national average per gallon is $3.79 and rising. In Virginia, we’re paying about $3.31 a gallon, which is down a penny from Sunday.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

The best place to live in the U.S may be closer than you think

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Short Pump and Innsbrook communities have been recognized by Stacker as two of the best places to live in America ranking them in the No. 49 and No. 42 spots. Previously known as an office park, Innsbrook is now home to Innslake place, a multifamily unit...
INNSBROOK, VA

