RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Though the impacts aren’t as bad as they are in Florida or South Carolina, remnants of Ian are still being felt here at home. Originally, we were expecting several inches of rain in Richmond. As of last night, we only got a little over one inch. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said that’s part of why the state’s emergency support team has been downgraded from a red alert to a yellow. This means the state is ready if resources are needed.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO