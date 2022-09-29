Thirsty For Fame? Adam Levine's Ex-Fling Sumner Stroh Filming Reality Show After Revealing Alleged 'Affair' With Maroon 5 Crooner

mega;@sumnerstroh/instagram

Lights, camera, action! Adam Levine 's rumored ex-fling Sumner Stroh will soon be appearing in a new reality series, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

A trailer for the OFTV show dropped this week, teasing what is in store for viewers.

"I'm taking two very different OnlyFans creators who have never met before and seeing if they can form a personal connection only after just a few hours together," said host Antje Utgaard in the promo clip shared by Stroh via her Instagram Stories.

Stroh is one of the content creators featured on the previously filmed show as the dynamic duos undergo a series of social experiments to see if they forge a bond or fizzle out.

Earlier this month, Stroh sent shockwaves when she went public with claims of an alleged affair with the married Maroon 5 frontman, who is currently expecting baby #3 with wife Behati Prinsloo .

"At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated," she said in a viral TikTok posted on September 19 that has now been viewed more than 25 million times.

Stroh alleged that Levine even asked if he could name his third child Sumner before sharing another TikTok clip explaining her take on what transpired.

The online personality clarified that she only came forward to "kill" a story obtained by a tabloid, which she said was notified by a friend of hers who went to the outlet behind her back.

"I was under the impression that their marriage was over. I believed they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press, because as I had said, I was new to L.A. so, I just assumed with celebrities of that caliber, that's just how it was," Stroh added, claiming she cut it off as soon as she realized that wasn't the case.

"In retrospect, I wish I would've questioned things more ... but being naïve is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this," she said about not being a victim.

A total of five women have since come forward claiming they exchanged flirty private messages with Levine.

The Payphone crooner has also spoken out, confessing that he "used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine continued, adding, "I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Levine and Prinsloo were seen putting on a united front this week, fueling rumors they are working through it as insiders told RadarOnline.com they are still living under the same roof and determined to rebuild any broken trust in their marriage.