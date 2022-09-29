Read full article on original website
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
DK Metcalf Was Dramatically Removed From Field to Use the Bathroom
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field during Sunday's 48-45 win against the Detroit Lions solely to use the bathroom. “I was hurting,” Metcalf told reporters after the game with a smile via the Seattle Times. “I had a little tummy ache. Had to get it taken care of.”
Colin Cowherd Says Packers Aren't a Top 10 Team Despite 3-1 Start
Colin Cowherd explains why he doesn’t think the Green Bay Packers are one of the ten best teams in the NFL despite the Packers winning three of their first four games.
'Denver Whiffed on the Coach': Colin Cowherd Rips Broncos After 2-2 Start
Colin Cowherd explains why he’s already selling his Denver Broncos stock as Colin says he deeply regrets his pre-season prediction of the Broncos winning the AFC West division.
Colin Cowherd: Cowboys Are Nearing QB Controversy with Cooper Rush, Dak
Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks there is definitely going to be a quarterback controversy in Dallas if Dak Prescott returns next week like he’s expected and starts a losing streak against the Rams and Eagles in back-to-back difficult matchups.
The Next Patrick Mahomes Is...Patrick Mahomes
As we constantly search for the next groundbreaking quarterback, Mahomes is proving that he is still that guy.
Deebo Samuel surprised by Jalen Ramsey's poor tackling on 57-yard TD
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel said he was surprised to see Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey backpedaling, before breaking his tackle for a 57-yard touchdown Monday night.
Be Cautious About Doubting Tua’s Doctors
Doctors are unlikely to risk their entire careers by knowingly letting him play with a brain injury.
New Details Emerge on Russell Westbrook Lakers Trade that Nearly Went Down
All offseason, many Lakers fans were wondering what the status of Russell Westbrook is with the team and where he could possibly be traded to. The trade many were waiting for almost happened according to Shams Charania.
