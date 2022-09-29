Things to watch: No. 15 Washington hits the road for first time in battle of unbeatens against UCLA

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO