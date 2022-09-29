Things to watch: No. 15 Washington hits the road for first time in battle of unbeatens against UCLA

Read full article on original website
First look: Washington State heads to Los Angeles for marquee matchup with No. 6 USC
What is it? Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12), coming off a win over Cal, travels to Southern California hoping to pull off an upset victory against the USC Trojans (5-0, 3-0) – the front-runners in the Pac-12 and the sixth-ranked team in the nation. Where is it? After a...
Washington State notebook: Receiver Zeriah Beason no longer with Cougar program
PULLMAN – Wide receiver Zeriah Beason is no longer a member of Washington State's football program, Cougars coach Jake Dickert told media members Monday. Beason joined WSU this offseason after two years at Oregon State. He captured a role in the Cougs' receiver rotation during fall camp, but never appeared in a game. A few days before WSU's season opener, Dickert informed reporters that Beason would be out indefinitely as he worked through unspecified "eligibility issues."
Washington State rewind: Cameron Ward regroups, finishes strong to close out win over Cal
PULLMAN – Cameron Ward showed clear signs of frustration after he tossed his second red-zone interception of the game. But the Washington State quarterback regrouped and finished strong. WSU’s offense, protecting a 14-3 lead against Cal midway through the third quarter on Saturday at Gesa Field, committed a potentially...
Washington State defense bottles up Cal, Cougar offense seals 28-9 victory with late surge
PULLMAN – Washington State’s defense bounced back with a well-rounded performance. The Cougars’ offense finished the job. WSU forced nine Cal punts and the Cougar Air Raid put together back-to-back scoring possessions to pull away in the fourth quarter of a 28-9 homecoming victory over the Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at Gesa Field.
TV Take: At times it wasn't pretty, but Washington State's win over Cal was a story of defense
Pretty? No, unless a win, any win, can be considered beautiful. Washington State overcame its – read, Cameron Ward – mistakes, made enough plays – read, Cameron Ward – and topped California 28-9 on homecoming Saturday in Pullman. If you couldn’t make the trek to the...
Recap and highlights: Washington State, Cameron Ward respond in fourth quarter to beat California 28-9
PULLMAN – Inconsistency from the Washington State quarterback kept the door open. But right as California arrived, he closed it shut. Cameron Ward found Renard Bell on a 37-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to stamp out any thought of a comeback and the Cougars beat the Golden Bears 28-9 on Saturday in front of a homecoming crowd of 23,021 at Gesa Field.
Gevani McCoy throws four touchdowns as Idaho romps Northern Colorado for third straight win
Idaho sent a homecoming crowd announced at more than 10,000 home happy with a 55-35 win against the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. The game featured an impressive 543 yards of offense by the Vandals and four first-half lead changes before Idaho asserted control in the final two periods.
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
Crews respond to fire near Spangle
Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
