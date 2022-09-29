ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Things to watch: No. 15 Washington hits the road for first time in battle of unbeatens against UCLA

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times
nbcrightnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State notebook: Receiver Zeriah Beason no longer with Cougar program

PULLMAN – Wide receiver Zeriah Beason is no longer a member of Washington State's football program, Cougars coach Jake Dickert told media members Monday. Beason joined WSU this offseason after two years at Oregon State. He captured a role in the Cougs' receiver rotation during fall camp, but never appeared in a game. A few days before WSU's season opener, Dickert informed reporters that Beason would be out indefinitely as he worked through unspecified "eligibility issues."
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
State
Colorado State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Pullman, WA
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
nbcrightnow.com

Recap and highlights: Washington State, Cameron Ward respond in fourth quarter to beat California 28-9

PULLMAN – Inconsistency from the Washington State quarterback kept the door open. But right as California arrived, he closed it shut. Cameron Ward found Renard Bell on a 37-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to stamp out any thought of a comeback and the Cougars beat the Golden Bears 28-9 on Saturday in front of a homecoming crowd of 23,021 at Gesa Field.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalen Deboer
nbcrightnow.com

SRX_WSUCALsecond_023_TT

PULLMAN – Cameron Ward showed clear signs of frustration after he tossed his second red-zone interception of the game. But the Washington State quarterback regrouped and finished strong.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

wsu-tv-take

TV Take: At times it wasn't pretty, but Washington State's win over Cal was a story of defense. Pretty? No, unless a win, any win, can be considered beautiful.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy