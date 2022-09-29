MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre is talking about race relations, death and the afterlife in their new show, "Kill Move Paradise." "This play is full of joy but is about the trauma of being a Black male under the oppression of a lot of things but death by brutality, police force or vigilantism," said Marti Gobel, the director of "Kill Move Paradise." "I'm always interested in language and believe truly in the power of storytelling to move and shift people."

