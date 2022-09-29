Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISN
Dahmer Archives: The night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested
MILWAUKEE — This story aired on July 22, 1991, the night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in his Milwaukee apartment. "Our officers observed extremely suspicious, suspicious items." And that was not half of it. Inside a second-floor apartment, police found a grisly scene, a human head apparently preserved plus several...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE - One of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives is back behind bars in Milwaukee. The fugitive, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was wanted for the execution-style shooting of five people at South Shore Park in 2006. Two of his victims died. "This is a multi-year investigation. 16 years to be...
Family finds White supremacy flyers in Greendale
A Greendale family discovered a plastic bag with a white supremacist message on their driveway Sunday morning. When they noticed more pamphlets were all along the block, they took action.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Sunday morning: 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday, Oct. 2. Police say that the first shooting happened near 107th Street and Heather Avenue around 3 a.m. A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. The second shooting happened at Tiefenthaler...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FBI news conference on Octaviano Juarez-Corro
FBI news conference on Octaviano Juarez-Corro who is now in custody in Milwaukee County. He was listed as one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted for an execution-style homicide at Milwaukee's South Shore Park in 2006.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial 'might be triggering,' psychologists say
The Darrell Brooks trial, like the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy itself, will impact hundreds of people in Waukesha. The trial, which began with jury selection Monday, is expected to last several weeks. For people who were there, the trial is a reminder of what happened that day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin mom drove high with 6-year-old, prosecutors say
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Melissa Bunger, 42, of New Berlin, is accused of using marijuana before driving with her 6-year-old son in the car, crashing into a parked car near 124th and Oklahoma. Bunger faces one count of neglecting a child, consequence is bodily harm and one count of operating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha parade attack timeline
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks is a name many people never heard before November 2021. On trial starting Monday, Oct. 3 for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, FOX6 News takes a look back at the events that led to the homicide trial. On Nov. 21, 2021 at 4 p.m., the...
wpr.org
Chaotic opening to the Waukesha parade tragedy trial after defendant repeatedly questions judge
The first day of the Waukesha Parade tragedy trial is off to a rocky start as defendant Darrell Brooks was sent out of the courtroom after repeatedly interrupting the judge. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow called 10 breaks Monday morning because of Brooks' outbursts and disruptions, which included him repeatedly asking Dorow to say her name. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the court multiple times after asking Dorow to adjourn the case.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 hurt in Milwaukee Sunday shootings, 1 critical
MILWAUKEE - Two men were hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings occurring within less than 15 minutes of each other Sunday, Oct. 2. The first happened around 4:45 p.m. near Highland and Vliet. Police said the victim, 20, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Kill Move Paradise:' Race relations, death approached on stage
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre is talking about race relations, death and the afterlife in their new show, "Kill Move Paradise." "This play is full of joy but is about the trauma of being a Black male under the oppression of a lot of things but death by brutality, police force or vigilantism," said Marti Gobel, the director of "Kill Move Paradise." "I'm always interested in language and believe truly in the power of storytelling to move and shift people."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Kosciuszko Park shooting, 1 hurt
MILWAUKEE - One person was hurt in a shooting at Milwaukee's Kosciuszko Park Monday night, Oct. 3. Sheriff's officials said the victim, a male, was shot twice near the basketball courts at the park near 5th and Lincoln shortly before 9 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee police look for shooter
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting near 29th and Wells on Saturday, Oct. 1. Police say that the shooting took place at about 5 p.m. The 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Officials are looking for the shooter. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Top pop culture costumes for Halloween 2022
MILWAUKEE - Not sure what your costume will be for Halloween this year? Whether you're going dressing up with your family, a group or going solo, lifestyle expert Jen Munoz has you covered with these top pop culture costumes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee lost child reunited with family
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a lost child found Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 near 61st and Morgan was reunited with his family Sunday evening. Police said the boy is between the ages of 3 and 5. He was found around 3 p.m. Sunday. By 6 p.m., he was back with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha mobile home stabbing, 1 arrest
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police said one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in a mobile home park Sunday night, Oct. 2. The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life. Police said one person was arrested. Kenosha police added that this was not a...
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: 6 victims killed in parade attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, 40, on trial starting Monday, Oct. 3 for the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack, is charged with 76 total counts. Among those charges are six counts of first-degree intentional homicide – one count each for the six people killed:. Tamara Durand, 52. Wilhelm Hospel,...
abc17news.com
‘I can see the storm coming’: Mother of Darrell Brooks shares her fears ahead of his homicide trial
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Just days before Darrell Brooks’ trial, his mother is opening up about her concerns for what her son is capable of and what he might do in court. Jury selection begins Monday in Waukesha, and Brooks will represent himself against dozens of counts tied to his alleged role in the Waukesha parade tragedy.
seehafernews.com
Family Of Man Killed Outside Milwaukee Grocery Store Suing Store & Its Security
The family of a 36-year-old shot to death outside a Milwaukee grocery store is suing the store and its security company. Security guards killed Luis Lorenzo last July after he opened fire on them. The lawsuit alleges it was unlawful for one of the security guards to pepper spray Lorenzo...
