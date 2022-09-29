ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CATS announces public meetings for Charlotte Transportation Center update

CHARLOTTE – Beginning Oct. 4, Charlotte Area Transit System will host several pop-up, virtual and in-person meetings to educate riders and gather feedback on the Charlotte Transportation Center Redevelopment plans. For public meetings occurring in-person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CATS, JazzArts launch Ride with the Music Concert Series

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System, in partnership with JazzArts, announces the return of Ride with the Music, a free concert series featuring local performers at various CATS locations every Friday evening in October. “There is so much musical talent to be shared in our community, and through...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Center for Digital Equity celebrates National Digital Inclusion Week

CHARLOTTE – The Center for Digital Equity at Queens University of Charlotte celebrates Digital Inclusion Week with new personnel announcements and a themed week-long social media campaign aimed at highlighting free digital resources available to residents in Charlotte area. Created by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Digital Inclusion Week...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daughters of the American Revolution observe Constitution Week

MATTHEWS – The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress in 1955 to set aside Sept. 17 to 23 annually in observance of Constitution Week, which President Eisenhower signed into law a year later. As one of the ways to celebrate and help raise awareness...
MATTHEWS, NC

