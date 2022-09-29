Read full article on original website
iPhone Battery Meter in iOS 16: Why Apple Is Making a Change
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Apple’s newest cell software program replace for the iPhone — iOS 16 — is chockful of cool new features, however no person’s excellent. iOS 16 additionally comes with new adjustments that some users have found annoying, just like the Search button on the home screen.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review
Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro (beginning at $999) suffers a bit from center youngster syndrome. It’s a transparent step up in options and efficiency from the usual iPhone 14 ($799), however it’s not fairly as flashy because the bigger Pro Max ($1,099). Fortunately, the extra compact Pro is each bit as highly effective because the Pro Max with one exception: battery life. But the commerce off in longevity is usability. Where the large Pro Max would possibly merely be an excessive amount of telephone for some folks, the Pro is extra hand and pocket pleasant—along with being $100 much less. Ultimately, we give the Pro Max our Editors’ Choice award for its longer battery life, however the Pro is in any other case simply as succesful, and a worthy different in case you desire a smaller telephone.
Google shuts down Translate service in China
Google pulled its search engine from China in 2010 due to heavy authorities web censorship. Since then, Google has had a troublesome relationship with the Chinese market. The finish of Google Translate in China marks an extra retreat by the U.S. expertise large from the world’s second-largest financial system.
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Was Right. I Shouldn’t Have Bought the iPhone 14.
I purchased the brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max the day after it went on sale in Apple shops. I obtained $640 again by buying and selling in my iPhone 13 Pro Max, however I nonetheless needed to pay one other $780. I used to be excited in regards to...
Apple now provides AirPods release notes (and you’ll never guess what they say)
Apple made some modifications to how AirPods combine with the Settings app with iOS 16. Now, with iOS 16 now obtainable to most of the people, Apple is constructing on these updates with a brand new help doc that lastly gives launch notes for AirPods firmware updates…. With iOS 16...
Recent data breach gets Samsung hit with a class action lawsuit
Samsung skilled an information breach again in late July and found the intrusion in early August. The firm didn’t inform the three,000 shoppers who have been impacted concerning the breach till September. A proposed class motion accuses Samsung of not warning clients of the breach in an inexpensive period...
Should tech companies have immunity over problematic user content?
The Supreme Court on Monday stepped into the politically divisive concern of whether or not tech corporations ought to have immunity over problematic content material posted by customers, agreeing to listen to a case alleging that YouTube helped assist and abet the killing of an American girl within the 2015 Islamic State terrorist assaults in Paris.
TCL Tab 10 5G Review
TCL’s Tab 10 5G ($299.99) stands out from the gang of Android tablets because of its lengthy battery life, snappy efficiency, and 5G assist. We’re not followers of its paltry 32GB of storage or TCL’s weak software program improve dedication, however the Tab 10 5G simply blows rivals just like the Nuu Tab 10 ($299.99) out of the water and affords a significantly better worth than TCL’s pricier Tab Pro 5G ($399.99). If you want quick mobile connectivity out of your pill, it is a good wager, although the Wi-Fi solely Lenovo Tab 11 Plus ($259.99) stays our Editors’ Choice winner due to its extra reasonably priced worth and sharper show.
Concept imagines – new features for fitness and more
Now that Apple has launched its newest spherical of main software program updates, together with watchOS 9 and iOS 16, Apple followers are shifting their focus to what’s subsequent. A new concept from Parker Ortolani imagines what Apple may have in retailer for watchOS 10, with a concentrate on new options for Apple Watch Ultra, Live Activities, and extra.
Twitter rolls out new feature to edit tweets
Twitter has announced it is rolling out its “Edit Tweet” feature for users in Canada, Australia and New Zealand after it found tests for the new tool “went well”.Last week, the microblogging platform showed what the feature looked like by posting the first edited tweet with a pencil icon underneath a post showing the “Last Edited” time and date stamp next to it.Users can also view the version history for every edited Tweet so they know what has changed, the company noted.Twitter’s support document notes users would have up to 30 minutes to make changes to tweets and can...
Foreign outflows from EM Asian equities exceed 2008 outgo
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Foreigners resumed selling in Asian equities ex-China stocks in September as investors were deterred by U.S. interest rate hikes, a firmer greenback and a weaker regional growth outlook.
Iphone 14 Pro news: iPhone 14 Pro camera bump impacts wireless charging, users say incompatible with most chargers
The all-new iPhone 14 sequence was welcomed with fanfare. Apple’s improvements akin to Dynamic Island, 48MP digicam sensor has garnered nice evaluations for the flagship units. However, now all those that purchased the iPhone 14 Pro appear to be reporting distinctive points. According to newest studies, customers have raised...
Advance Micro Devices, British Airways Hit With Copyright Suit Over VR Recreation of Wright Brothers’ Flight
Advanced Micro Devices, Picture This Productions and British Airways had been hit with a copyright infringement and commerce secret lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, introduced by Kibler Fowler & Cave on behalf of Zypre Inc. and movie author and producer Jonah Hirsch, facilities on Hirsch’s digital actuality manufacturing ‘First,’ a recreation of the Wright Brothers’ groundbreaking 1903 flight of the primary efficiently operated airplane. The swimsuit targets the defendants over their venture ‘Fly,’ a VR recreation of the primary flight of the Concorde, which allegedly misappropriates the plaintiffs’ mental property, derived from a pitch Hirsch made to British Airways seven years in the past. Counsel haven’t but appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07123, Hirsch et al v. Picture This Productions Limited et al.
Improved direct messages for Android users of Twitter
The firm has additionally reworked and rebuilt the again finish to make it sooner and higher at scrolling. It has additionally modified the way in which messages are written and the way the app forwards tweets. All of those options have been out there on iOS. The Twitter app for...
Shiba Inu Reveals Eternity Download Day, 41% of Shiba Inu Total Supply Burnt, Almost 7 Billion LUNC Burned
The Shiba Eternity, a collectible card sport for the SHIB ecosystem launch date has been confirmed by the group’s developer. The preliminary scheduled date was Oct 1, nevertheless it’s now shifted to happen on Oct sixth, as introduced by the neighborhood. The group reveals how Shiba Eternity will...
Apple: Understanding The BofA Downgrade (NASDAQ:AAPL)
BofA has not too long ago downgraded Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Buy to Neutral and reduce its worth goal from $185 to $160. The agency beforehand had a 2023 income estimate of $406.5B (+4% YoY) and EPS of $6.24 (+3.5%) and has now diminished these figures to $379B and $5.87, that are decrease than the present consensus of $412B and $6.46. Let’s undergo the considering behind the downgrade and focus on the place issues could go from right here.
iPhone 15 — all the rumors so far
Apple has formally unveiled the iPhone 14, and pre-orders have been as brisk as ever with supply dates already slipping into October in the event you haven’t already ordered. But if Apple’s newest and biggest doesn’t attraction, maybe you’ll be higher off holding out for the iPhone 15? Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 information spells out key variations between the telephones.
Warning for millions of iPhone and Android users over dangerous ‘smishing’ texts – The Sun
IF YOU obtain a suspicious textual content claiming to be out of your financial institution or supply service, assume twice earlier than opening it. Hackers are concentrating on smartphones throughout the globe by sending out messages dressed as much as look as if they’re from a trusted entity. Clicking...
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
iOS 16.1 beta: New features and changes
IOS 16.1 is right here and out there to obtain for developer beta testers. As we anticipated, the replace consists of various modifications and options. These embrace updates to options already included in iOS 16, the addition of options introduced at WWDC in June, and extra. Head beneath for the complete roundup.
