ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
msstate.edu

Phi Kappa Phi honors MSU’s Hopper with a named dissertation fellowship

STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State University faculty member has been honored with a named dissertation fellowship for her years of service, devotion and commitment to Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society. Missy Hopper, a professor in MSU’s Department of Curriculum,...
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

Forum at MSU shows how agricultural innovation strengthens global food security

STARKVILLE, Miss.—U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith today [Oct. 3] met with agricultural scientists at Mississippi State University and industry leaders to discuss how public support for agricultural research and development (R&D) can help alleviate global hunger. The Oct. 3 event, which included a tour of Mississippi State agricultural research facilities...
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy