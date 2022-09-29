Read full article on original website
msstate.edu
Phi Kappa Phi honors MSU’s Hopper with a named dissertation fellowship
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State University faculty member has been honored with a named dissertation fellowship for her years of service, devotion and commitment to Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society. Missy Hopper, a professor in MSU’s Department of Curriculum,...
'SEC Nation' heads to Starkville to highlight Arkansas at MSU
Forum at MSU shows how agricultural innovation strengthens global food security
STARKVILLE, Miss.—U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith today [Oct. 3] met with agricultural scientists at Mississippi State University and industry leaders to discuss how public support for agricultural research and development (R&D) can help alleviate global hunger. The Oct. 3 event, which included a tour of Mississippi State agricultural research facilities...
