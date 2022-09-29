Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
WLBT
Corps of Engineers award $221 million for Pearl River Flood Control Project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Army Corps of Engineers announced that $221 million is being set aside for the Pearl River flood control project. The project, formerly known as the One Lake Plan, would widen the Pearl River and make bigger levees to help remove congestion that causes upstream flooding.
vicksburgnews.com
Horse Rescue asking public for information on horse injured in Vicksburg
[Editor’s note: The photo attached at the bottom of the post may be too graphic for some readers.]. A horse was taken into care by Mississippi Horse Rescue after supposedly being hit by a car in Warren County. According to a Facebook post by the organization, they were alerted...
WLBT
‘We’re gonna keep fighting’: Hinds Co. Public Works staffers aren’t giving up after supervisors again reject pay increase
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Public Works employees say they aren’t giving up after the board of supervisors again voted down a $3,600-a-year pay raise for workers. “We’re gonna keep fighting,” said Willie Dotson, a superintendent for District 2. “That’s what it’s about. We’ve got to make a change. We’re not gonna settle for what they’re gonna give us.”
Jackson, Miss., residents struggle with basic needs as the water crisis disrupts life
Residents in the predominantly Black city confront chronic water system outages that have them finding ways to function without a basic public service – safe and reliable drinking water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Natural gas leak, mold contamination leads to shutdown of Regency Hotel and Conference Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Regency Hotel and Conference Center is officially shut down as a result of noncompliance, including mold infestation. Code enforcement officers put up several condemnation cards around the property just before noon Monday. The city of Jackson’s interim director of planning said, according to the judge’s...
WAPT
Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop
JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
Popular Mississippi restaurant announces closure citing Jackson’s water crisis, hiring woes
A popular Mississippi restaurant says Jackson’s recent water woes and hiring challenges have made it impossible to continue operations. Babalu, a tapas and taco restaurant in the Fondren neighborhood of Jackson, announced it was closing permanently Friday. The popular dining destination, which has been open since 2010, posted a...
umc.edu
Progress mounts on Asylum Hill
In a milestone for the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archaeologists should begin exhuming human remains this month on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Clearing the way for this next step of the undertaking was last month’s removal of trees on a section of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘If you don’t stand up for it and say something, nobody else will.’ Flood compels Mississippi farmer to act, becomes the face of a movement.
Victoria Darden Garland never intended to become the face of a social and political movement, but that’s exactly where she found herself in 2019 during the Yazoo Backwater Flood. A fifth-generation Onward resident who has devoted herself to farming alongside her father, Garland said she began that year as...
Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
WLBT
Fondren restaurant says hiring challenges, water leads to closure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently, citing hiring and water challenges. Babalu announced that it was ceasing operations, effective Friday, September 30. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of Babalu Jackson,” the sign reads. “Due to multiple challenges, including...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
NAACP holds city of Jackson, Mississippi accountable for ongoing water crisis
The city of Jackson, Mississippi has had an ongoing water crisis for years. Earlier this summer, the city’s water system reached its breaking point when flooding overwhelmed the city’s water facility and there was no running water for a week. A boil notice was in place for much of the summer and many residents are just now able to use water out of their faucets again. The NAACP has filed a federal complaint on behalf of the residents of Jackson, arguing years of racist neglect have forced the city into water scarcity. NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss. Oct. 3, 2022.
WLBT
Parkinson’s Moving Day hosts event to inspire, empower those with the disease
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I just think it is the importance of community and the importance of being in it together,” Elizabeth Rich said, whose father has Parkinson’s disease. People living with Parkinson’s and their caregivers believe that support is what gets them through the tough times....
Woman’s body found near Yazoo City boat ramp
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 40-year-old woman’s body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the woman was found on Saturday, October 1 at the end of Levee Street near the Yazoo River. The woman was identified as Stacy Lynn […]
WAPT
Threat against Rankin County students leads to school lockdown
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A threat led to a lockdown Monday at Northwest Rankin middle and high schools. "There was an incident which involved a student from another school which had made comments toward NWR students," the Flowood Police Department said on Facebook. Flowood police and the Rankin County Sheriff's...
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. recommends new Fire Chief and Associate Fire Chief
VICKSBURG – Mayor Flaggs announces plans to recommend to the City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen a new organizational chart for the Vicksburg Fire Department, as well as announce the new Fire Chief, Derrick Stamps and Associate Fire Chief, Harry “Trey” Martin, III. Stamps has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since 2000, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017. Martin has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since January 2003, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017.
WLBT
Fallen fighters remembered at memorial service in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sound of bagpipes echoed through downtown Jackson during the annual Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial service at the Central Fire Station Saturday afternoon. “Men and women who leave their homes, their families so that they might go to work to save the lives of people who...
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
WLBT
USPS to host job fair in Canton, rural carrier positions available
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair Tuesday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Canton Post Office. You can apply for delivery positions currently available in Canton, Carthage, Durant, Kosciusko, and Pickens. Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural...
Comments / 17