California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's dry streak is unlikely to break this winter. State water officials said Monday that the nation's most populous state should prepare for another dry year ahead. The most recent water year ended Friday, marking the state's driest three-year stretch on record. The past year began with historic rainfall in October, only to be followed by the driest January through March in at least a century. Reservoirs that store water for the state are at 69% of their historical levels. Another dry year will increase pressure on residents, farmers and businesses to conserve more water by using less to water lawns and grow crops.
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Questions about guns, secretly recorded conversations and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated the court hearing Monday in Jackson, Michigan. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in the Jackson area. They’re accused of assisting others who were convicted in federal court of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home. Lawyers and the judge are asking questions to weed out biases in the jury pool. Jury selection will resume Tuesday. The trial could last two weeks or more.
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A longtime volunteer firefighter has died while battling a wildfire in drought-stricken west-central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. Officials say 59-year-old Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. Moody was the assistant fire chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department. The fire grew to about 15,000 acres by Sunday night, and an official said none of the fire had been contained by midday Monday. Officials with the Nebraska State 4-H Camp confirmed that most of the camp's buildings were destroyed. Officials also evacuated the tiny nearby village of Halsey, which is home to about 65 people.
Navy admiral to seek community input on Red Hill fuel tanks
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The commander of the task force responsible for draining fuel from a storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year says he’s exploring ways to get community feedback. Rear Adm. John Wade told reporters at a news conference he may establish an advisory group, but he’s not sure yet what form it will take. He says getting input from the community will help him be more responsive. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wade’s appointment last month. The military plans to remove fuel from the 80-year-year-old tanks by July 2024, and then close the facility afterward.
EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case
Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in state history involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families. The civil lawsuit involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state, including NFL great Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. The former head of the state's Department of Human Services is at the center. John Davis pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to federal counts of conspiracy and theft and state counts of conspiracy and fraud against the government.
Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
