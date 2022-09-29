ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sioux City Journal

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an “armed rebellion” to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal prosecutor contended Monday as the most serious case yet went to trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The Associated Press

Both candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Common sense more than any campaign strategy dictated that Adam Laxalt not trumpet his own military service in Nevada’s sometimes-heated Republican Senate primary. After all, the ex-attorney general, who served as a Navy judge advocate general in Iraq, was running against retired Army Capt....
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Iowa Senate District 1 deserves better

My roots were planted Woodbury County, Iowa in 1965 and no matter where I've lived, I always found my way home to Woodbury County. As an agricultural land owner and concerned citizen, I care about this county, my state, and the leadership that will guide us all. It is for this reason I write.
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump sues CNN for defamation as he seeks to delay special master documents case

Donald Trump has filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, claiming the network “fears” that he will run again in 2024.It comes as lawyers for Mr Trump sought to delay a hearing in the case of classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.After the Justice Department appealed a recent ruling appointing a so-called “special master” to review the documents, Mr Trump’s lawyers want to push back a hearing on the matter to January 2023.Meanwhile, it has been claimed that the arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious...
