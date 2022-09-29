Read full article on original website
KTBS
Sheriff: Machete-wielding Marshall man arrested after assaulting family member
MARSHALL, Texas - A machete-wielding Marshall man was arrested after he assaulted a family member and was involved in a standoff with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office on Friday, the department said in a press release. Bryon Matthew Nelson, 46, of Marshall was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly...
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
cenlanow.com
Juvenile killed in Natchitoches Parish UTV crash
NATCHITOCHES PARIS (WNTZ) – On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. This crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Robert Lewis of Natchitoches. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), driven...
KTBS
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned on Posey Road Sunday. Troopers identified the victim as Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. He was a...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash On I-49 (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal accident on Interstate 49 south of Natchitoches. According to the LSP, 26-year-old Nicholas A. Bernard was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KLTV
Panola County man indicted in shooting death
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury in Panola County has returned a murder indictment for a DeBerry man. Terry Glenn Pritchett was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 8, 2021. The assault happened on Oct. 7, when he is accused of shooting Daniel Elbert White, Jr., according to the grand jury indictment.
KTBS
Second arrest made in weekend homicide in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested a second man sought in connection with last weekend's homicide in the city. Kenny Wayne Smith Jr, 27, turned himself in at the Natchitoches Police Department Thursday. He was arrested without incident. Smith was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a...
KSLA
Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
KTBS
City ordered to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field; hearing Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has been issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The case was first set for a hearing on Wednesday, but at noon today it was changed to 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court before District Judge Brady O'Callaghan.
NOLA.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
KTBS
Unrestrained Denham Springs man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches early Saturday. The crash claimed the life of Nicholas A. Bernard, 26. The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bernard, was traveling north on I-49 about 6 a.m....
KTBS
Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
KTBS
Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz has died
GREENWOOD, La. -- Mayor Frank Stawasz has died. The Town of Greenwood announced his death on its Facebook page. Stawasz was in his third term in office. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. In addition to his mayoral duties, Stawasz also was a clocksmith. He was well-known for his decades...
KTBS
Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
Shreveport Police Seeking Man Who Stole Whole Central A/C Unit
On September 10th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a burglary in the 1800 block of Russell Road. It was determined that suspect had taken the Central AC unit from this location. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. That footage is being...
KTBS
Former Shreveport Mayor Robert Warren "Bo" Williams dead at 84-years-old
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Warren "Bo" Williams has died at 84-years-old. Williams served the City of Shreveport as council member for District E from 1990-1994 and as mayor from 1994-1998. Williams was also a long-time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church where he served...
westcentralsbest.com
Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
KTBS
Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish
ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office and LSP Enforce “Operation Clear Tracks” (VIDEO)
Members of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, Troopers from Louisiana State Police-Troop G, and the Bossier City Police Department teamed up with KCS for Operation Clear Tracks in Bossier City on Sept. 20, 2022, during Rail Safety week across North America. Operation Clear Tracks ran eight miles on...
KTBS
Judge: No evidence of colleague's bias toward police
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo District Court Judge Chris Victory, who acquitted four police officers of criminal charges in the death of a prisoner, is not biased toward police and should not be recused from hearing the trial of another law officer, a colleague has ruled. Caddo prosecutors had taken the...
