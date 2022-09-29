Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
House of the Dragon's Big Twist Could Lead to Another Major Change in Game of Thrones History
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," ended with the biggest twist of the show to-date. Rhaenyra and Daemon seemed to be plotting to kill Laenor, which would allow them to finally marry one another, but it was revealed at the last minute that Laenor was in on the plot as well. His death was faked, and the show ended with a now-bald Laenor rowing out to see with Qarl Correy, ready for a new life.
HBO Responds to Criticism of House of the Dragon Scenes Too Dark to See
House of the Dragon Episode 7 had one of the same technical stumbles that Game of Thrones did in its final season, as fans complained that the episode was too poorly lit to see many of the finer details in each shot. What's even more surprising is that House of the Dragon Episode 7, "Driftmark", was directed by showrunner Miguel Sapochnik – the same man responsible for directing the most infamous "dark" episodes of Game of Thrones – including the Battle of Winterfell in the Final Season.
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Actor Excited to Be Returning for Sequel
While Ghostbusters: Afterlife served as the first sequel to the original narrative since 1989's Ghostbusters II, it also introduced audiences to a number of new heroes, including McKenna Grace's Phoebe. A sequel to Afterlife has already been announced, with Grace being just as excited to find out what's in store for her and the rest of the cast as fans are, as she revealed that she is pestering director Jason Reitman about what the next film in the franchise could be exploring. Ghostbusters 4 is expected to hit theaters on December 20, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family when it premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
David Tennant Reveals How His Doctor Who Return Happened
Doctor Who has been unafraid to acknowledge its bizarre and winding history, returning to the tales of previous Doctors and companions through new episodes, audio series, and so much more. In the near future, that will include the return of David Tennant's Tenth Doctor, who has been confirmed to come back alongside Donna Noble actress Catherine Tate in a 2023 stint on the series. The news of Tennant's return definitely surprised those who are fans of his 2005-2010 tenure on the series, especially as he is still regarded by many to be one of the best actors to play The Doctor. In a recent interview with BBC, Tennant explained exactly how his new return came to be — and revealed that it actually had to do with the pandemic-era watch alongs that the Doctor Who fandom held on social media.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Begins Filming
Work on Prime Video's second trip to Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is officially underway. Prime Video announced Monday that The Rings of Power began production on its second season at its new headquarters at Bray Studios outside of London. Additional filming will take place in New Zealand, where The Ring of Power shot its first season. A recent Nielsen ratings report showed The Rings of Power ahead of epic fantasy rival House of the Dragon. The Rings of Power topped the streaming charts with 1.3 billion minutes viewed for its first two episodes, which were released on the same day.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
Original Super Mario Bros Game Gets Realistic Remake Starring Chris Pratt
Super Mario fans who are currently waiting for their first look at Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber in the upcoming film from Minions production house Illumination, you might be waiting a while for the trailer. But you can at least pass the time with a new realistic game featuring a realistic take on Pratt as Mario in a recreation of the very first Super Mario game for the Nintendo Entertainment System. One fan has been hard at work recreating a few early levels from the original game in Unreal Engine, with players taking control of a realistic version of Mario with the likeness of Chris Pratt.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Who Went Home on Season 8, Episode 2? And Who Arrived at the Beach?
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is officially underway, and Episode 2 significantly dialed up the drama. As contestants are getting settled on the beach, putting themselves out there, and starting to form connections, new arrivals and inconvenient date cards threaten to shake things up. Wondering who went home on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 2? Who joined the cast? Who snagged a date card? Or who’s coupled up ahead of tomorrow’s rose ceremony? We’ve got you covered. But be warned, spoilers for Episode 2 are ahead. Who went home on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 2? The Bachelor in Paradise premiere...
One Piece Cosplay Revisits Luffy's Undercover Style
The Straw Hat Pirates have worn many different outfits throughout the decades in One Piece's history, with Luffy mostly sticking to his patented red shirt but oftentimes having to wear disguises as he goes undercover throughout the various exploits in the Grand Line. With Wano Country seeing Luffy gaining a radically different look thanks to his Gear Fifth transformation, new cosplay has arrived that takes us back to Luffy's time during the Dressrosa Arc, in which Luffy wore a different shirt along with sporting a hilariously fake beard.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
New York Comic Con Schedule: All the Biggest Panels
After a few years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Comic Con will be in full-force this upcoming weekend, taking over New York's Javits Center from October 6-9th. The event always promises to be an eclectic and star-studded showcase of upcoming movies and television shows, and it looks like this year is absolutely no exception. The weekend is set to bring highly-anticipated panels at a wide crop of new and returning projects, which will surely provide new looks for fans.
God of War Ragnarok ESRB Rating Reveals Which Swear Words are in the Game
God of War Ragnarok is set to release next month on PlayStation platforms, and the Entertainment Software Rating Board has issued the game a "Mature" rating. ESRB ratings give gamers an idea of what type of content to expect, and an idea if it's appropriate for younger audiences. Of course, God of War fans already had a good idea that this probably wouldn't be appropriate for younger players, but the ESRB's rating summary gives a fun glimpse into what players can expect, including some choice swear words that will appear in the game.
House of the Dragon Finally Reveals Wedding of Two Fan-Favorite Characters
As time continues to march in House of the Dragon, fans finally witnessed one of the most problematic unions in the Game of Thrones franchise with the marriage between Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. Episode 7 of the fan-favorite series was packed with major developments setting up the inevitable Dance of Dragons, and while there are plenty of inciting incidents that take place, it is the bond of Rhaenyra and Daemon that might set off the powder keg that's been plaguing Westeros since the moment Viserys Targaryen named his daughter the heir to the Iron Throne.
Doctor Who: David Tennant Admits He's Jealous of New Star Ncuti Gatwa
The future is looking pretty bright for Doctor Who fans, with the iconic sci-fi television series about to undergo some major milestones. Not only will Jodie Whittaker be capping off a landmark turn as the Thirteenth Doctor in an upcoming Centenary holiday special, but Ncuti Gatwa will be making history as the first person of color to play the series' titular role, debuting as the Fourteenth Doctor in 2023. In a recent interview with BBC News, Tenth Doctor actor David Tennant — who will also be returning to his role in a one-off special — revealed that he's "a little bit jealous" of Gatwa "starting on this exciting journey."
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
