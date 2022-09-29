ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff promotes nutrition, recreational spaces in visit to Baltimore

By Kelsey Kushner
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Baltimore Thursday to promote nutrition and access to recreational spaces, especially in urban areas.

Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, joined U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy at Park Heights Academy.

He led a community discussion where students and families could express their desire for parks, mental health services and nutrition at schools, as well as having a new playground built for them on campus.

Emhoff and the U.S. Surgeon General had a meeting with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, school officials, KABOOM! and a group of parents and children to talk about why it's so important to have places for children to safely play.

Their goal is 25 -5 - which means the city will use $41 million to build 25 new recreation centers, playgrounds, basketball courts or pools across Baltimore over the course of five years.

The children also got to see the first playground built, Ravens-themed, of course.

Emhoff said playgrounds give children a safe place to grow, make friends and have fun.

"You heard the value that these open spaces provide for children," Emhoff said. "It helps with their physical health but most importantly it helps with their mental health."

The goal is to build more playground across the city for children.

