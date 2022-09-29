Read full article on original website
Related
Pittsburgh Panrs
Former Pitt Football Standout Jim Sweeney Passes Away
PITTSBURGH—Jim Sweeney, whose outstanding play from 1980-83 helped fortify Pitt's national reputation for offensive line excellence, has passed away at the age of 60. A native of Pittsburgh and graduate of Seton-LaSalle High School, Sweeney ranks as one of the finest—and most versatile—offensive linemen in Pitt's rich history. During his career, he played every single position along the offensive front, including tight end.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022
Claim to fame: Fenton, a standout setter, led unbeaten Latrobe to wins over Armstrong, Indiana and Highlands. She had 42 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 win over Armstrong, added 45 assists and six kills in a 3-2 win over Indiana, and added 17 assists and five kills as the Wildcats defeated Highlands, 3-0.
247Sports
Four-star guard Jaland Lowe chooses Pittsburgh
Jeff Capel has landed his third prospect in the Class of 2023. This time it is Jaland Lowe who announced his commitment to Pittsburgh this evening. “It is just the culture and the coaching staff,” Lowe said. “I like the opportunity and what they are building up there.”
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pat Narduzzi Has Message for Pitt After Loss to Georgia Tech
There's no dividing the Pitt Panthers.
Pitt News
When it rains, it pours: Yellow Jackets upset Panthers at home 26-21
Mother Nature reared its ugly head on Pittsburgh Saturday, dumping rain on the City nearly the entire day. But it wasn’t just the rain coming down at Acrisure Stadium. The fans that weathered the storm at Acrisure Stadium were not pleased with the team’s lackluster offense and made sure the team heard it. The Panther faithful rained down boos after the offense’s ineffective drives consistently ended in three-and-outs.
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey appoints manager for new financial empowerment office
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said Monday he is appointing Sharon Watkins as the city’s financial empowerment manager. The new office, funded through a grant from The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, was announced in July. Watkins, of the city’s East Allegheny neighborhood, will work with city leaders and Cities...
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carlow University, WCCC to create dual agreement program
A Carlow University education will soon be even more accessible for Westmoreland County residents. The university, located in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section, and Westmoreland County Community College have partnered to create a dual agreement program. The program, which will provide a “direct, smooth pathway” to a Carlow bachelor’s degree, aims...
Pitt breaks ground on 270,000-square-foot Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Oakland campus
PITTSBURGH — With demolition now having cleared a site on which to build, officials and students at the University of Pittsburgh celebrated the start of construction on a 270,000-square-foot Campus Recreation & Wellness Center. It’s a project to functionally replace the university’s Trees Hall complex and allow students to...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Why Pittsburgh is called the Fort Knox of jazz
CRAWFORD GRILL NO. 2, in 1975, from the McBride Sign Company Photographs, Detre Library & Archives, Heinz History Center. When most think of jazz music, they might picture New Orleans’ French Quarter, the streets and jazz bars of 20th-century Harlem, and Greenwich Village in New York City. However, jazz music — perhaps the most genuine American art form — has a long and rich history in Pittsburgh.
Allegheny College to cover tuition for certain students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny College will cover 100% of tuition for Pennsylvania students from families earning $50,000 or less.The Commitment to Access Program is open to new first-year and transfer students starting next fall, as well as current students for the 2023-24 academic year.It is renewable for up to four years as long as income guidelines are met and students remain in good academic standing.No additional application is required, but you must fill out the FAFSA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Statue of legendary doctor, Dr. Freddie Fu, unveiled at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Freddy Fu. A sculpture of the beloved doctor is now in the lobby of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. Dr. Fu was known for developing innovative techniques for treating sports-related injuries and caring for a number of athletes. He also was instrumental in the development of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Fu also was a philanthropist and benefactor to many local causes. The sculpture was funded by more than 50 of his colleagues, former fellows, and alumni who said Dr. Fu left an impact. "We look at this statue, it's just, I don't know if the word is...so real," said Gordon Fu from his family. "When you know the true Freddie in your heart, you look at this, I wouldn't say scary, it's just so real. I don't have the words to express the gratitude to even think about having a bust of him here in this facility." Dr. Freddie Fu died last September. He was 70 years old.
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a weekly column with the goal of showing Austin, Texas that they have no idea what they're talking about. I'm your host, Hannah, and I am so, so incredibly relieved our Best Of Pittsburgh issue is finally out! Now, let's examine the Weird Of Pittsburgh:
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Rick Springfield Plays Hollywood Casino; Billy Price CD Release Concert at Shrine Center; Doors Open Pittsburgh (Sat., 10/1/22)
1) Attention ladies: Rick Springfield, former soap opera hunk (“General Hospital”) is playing The Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. Springfield’s breakout hit was “Jessie’s Girl” in 1981 and other top songs include “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “I Get Excited.” The Australia native, who once dated actress Linda Blair, has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits. His latest solo album is Orchestrating My Life, released in 2019. Springfield has many male fans too. 8 p.m. 210 Racetrack Rd., Washington. (R.H.)
butlerradio.com
Local Educational Center Continues Search for Student
Officials at a local educational center are continuing to search for a student who left the campus earlier this weekend. According to a press release issued by Summit Academy, an unidentified student left the campus in Herman just before 4pm on Saturday (October 1st). A description of the student was...
Family, friends remember man who died after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — There’s one word that comes to mind when you mention Dalton Keane’s name and that’s loved. “It’s hard to find people with a good heart,” said Jimmy Harding with Steamfitters Local 449. This 27-year-old father devoted his life to his two-year-old daughter...
Bishop Zubik ordains 17 new deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bishop David Zubik ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese today.The ceremony was held at Saint Paul Cathedral. The 17 men come from throughout the diocese and all but one is married.As ordained ministers, deacons assist priests at mass and preside as needed at events such as baptisms, weddings, and funerals.They also help provide care to people in hospitals, nursing homes, and jails.
State senate candidate John Fetterman visits Pittsburgh, joined by Mayor Gainey, Franco Harris
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania senate candidate John Fetterman made a stop in Pittsburgh today, with the 2022 midterm elections just 40 days away. Fetterman rallied in the rain at the city’s strip district around noon Saturday. According to the Fetterman campaign, over 600 supporters attended the rally. According to...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0