FBI is 'purging' staffers with conservative viewpoints and retaliating against whistleblowers who have complained of misconduct, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan claims

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 4 days ago

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is accusing the FBI of purging conservatives and whistleblowers who have come forward to expose political bias.

Fox News Digital reported Thursday that Jordan wrote a letter to FBI executive assistant director of the Human Resources branch Jennifer Moore to highlight cases of alleged retaliation and demand she sit for an interview with House Judiciary Committee Republicans.

'During the course of this investigation, we have received protected whistleblower disclosures that the FBI is engaging in a "purge" of employees with conservative views by revoking their security clearances and indefinitely suspending these employees,' Jordan told Moore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOtiB_0iFnqqEr00
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is accusing the FBI of purging conservatives and whistleblowers who have come forward to expose political bias
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3saOrR_0iFnqqEr00
The Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are investigating political bias at the FBI 

She was subjected to his letter, Jordan explained, because 'many of the formal notices' had been signed by her.

He told Moore he had information indicating she had 'retaliated against at least one whistleblower who has made protected disclosures to Congress.'

Jordan told Fox that individual shared with Judiciary Committee Republicans that the Justice Department was labeling some parents who showed up to school board meetings a threat allowing the DOJ to 'prosecute them when appropriate.'

'As we informed Director Christopher Wray, we take whistleblower retaliation seriously and we therefore require that you appear for a transcribed interview as soon as possible,' Jordan warned.

Republicans have pointed to a letter from the National School Boards Association to Attorney General Merrick Garland last fall that warned some of the threats school officials were receiving 'could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism.'

In turn, Garland directed the DOJ to look into threats, but didn't use the 'terrorism' language.

Jordan had previously disclosed that he had heard from whistleblowers that the bureau was 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S.

The Ohio Republican referenced those revelations in his interview with Fox Thursday.

'We refer to that as juicing the numbers - its pressure that is existing at the FBI to satisfy this narrative from President Biden, where he called half the country fascist and extremists,' Jordan said, pointing to Biden's recent string of speeches where he's called out 'MAGA Republicans' especially for their role in January 6.

Comments / 31

Dorrit Sherman
4d ago

They can’t be trusted no more! It’s the few that give the good ones bad name! That’s Biden, Hunter his uncle, his administration and the beauties democrats in congress and senate! All involved.

Reply(2)
10
E-Man
3d ago

Hey democrat voters where did Covid come from? And who was all involved with it? Remember Jordan tried to get answers from flip flop Fauci.

Reply(2)
6
Trooper28
3d ago

The FBI is completely out of control as is most of our alphabet agencies. All those houses need new roofs.

Reply(1)
10
Related
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Daily Mail

30 Senate Republicans demand Biden administration pick a special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe after FBI whistleblowers came forward and detailed the efforts to downplay the investigation

Thirty Republican senators have written to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked him to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings. The letter points to Garland's request to keep politics out of the Justice Department and cites reports from Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that '"highly credible" whistleblowers have come forward to detail a "widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information" about Hunter Biden.'
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Salon

MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
POTUS
wonderwall.com

Billy Baldwin, Kathy Griffin, Donald Trump himself and more celebrities react to news of New York's civil fraud lawsuit against the former POTUS

A bombshell. On Sept. 21, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, some of his children and other Trump Organization associates, claiming they inflated the value of Trump properties to get bank loans, or deflated them for tax relief. The AG, a Democrat, called it the "art of the steal." NBC News reported that the 220-page lawsuit alleges more than 200 instances of fraud over 10 years. James's office is seeking approximately $250 million in penalties. "These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual Statement, and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization — including by Mr. Trump himself," the lawsuit states. On Twitter, James said, "There aren't two sets of laws for people in this nation: former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans." Following the lawsuit, several celebrities and notable names reacted publicly on Twitter.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
The Independent

Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’

Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Republicans#Whistleblowers#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Fox News Digital#Human Resources#House Judiciary Committee#The Justice Department#Doj
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

FBI reportedly found top-secret documents on a foreign country's nuclear defenses at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Among the more than 100 sets of classified material the FBI found in its Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club was "a document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities," The Washington Post reported Tuesday night, citing people familiar with the matter. "Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded," the Post adds, that "only the president, some members of his Cabinet, or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs."
POTUS
POLITICO

Opinion | Trump Made N.Y. Attorney General’s Fraud Case Virtually Unbeatable

Renato Mariotti is the Legal Affairs Columnist for POLITICO Magazine. He is a former federal prosecutor and host of the “On Topic” podcast. New York Attorney General Tish James raised eyebrows when she refused last-minute settlement overtures from former President Donald Trump. Her 222-page lawsuit filed Wednesday doubles down, asking for wide-ranging penalties against Trump, including $250 million and various bans that would bar Trump and his three oldest children from selling or acquiring real estate or applying for loans in New York for five years — potentially devastating measures for a company that depends on plastering the family name on properties for profit.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Walter Reed Responds to Donald Trump Health Speculation

Walter Reed Hospital in D.C. has said it cannot confirm or deny reports that Donald Trump visited the facility on Sunday amid speculation surrounding the former president. Questions have been raised about why Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia, an airport frequently used by those heading to Washington, in an unannounced visit on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
