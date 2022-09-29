‘Schitt’s Creek’ on Hulu: When and How to Watch

Netflix helped Schitt’s Creek gain its following. New episodes of the show premiered on Pop! In 2015 but it really took off around season 3 when several seasons were available to stream. Now, Schitt’s Creek is going to have a new home on Hulu. The news comes from Alexis Rose herself.

When is ‘Schitt’s Creek’ leaving Netflix?

Schitt’s Creek leaves Netflix on Oct. 3. The show was on the streaming service’s list of departures for October, but there had not been news of its new destination until now. Netflix subscribers still have until the first Monday of October to binge all six seasons of Schitt’s Creek . The show ultimately won 9 Emmys in its final season.

When is ‘Schitt’s Creek’ on Hulu?

Hulu made the announcement in character. Alexis (Annie Murphy) posted a memo as the CEO of Alexis Rose Communications. Alexis was the daughter of Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and sister to Davis Rose ( Dan Levy ) who moved to Schitt’s Creek after losing everything. The Levys co-created the show.

“And now a special announcement,” “Alexis” wrote. “Boop. Alexis Rose Communications is happy to bring you the world exclusive announcement that Hulu will be the official destination for Schitt’s Creek beginning October 3rd.”

How to watch ‘Schitt’s Creek’ on Hulu

Hulu requires a separate subscription to watch its original and catalog shows. But, there are two different subscription rates. A subscription to Hulu without ads costs $12.99 per month, which is three dollars less than Netflix. But, if you don’t mind watching ads, you can join the Hulu with ads for $6.99 per month, before it increases to $7.99 on Oct. 10. Hulu also offers a live TV bundle for $49.99 for the first three months.

Hulu is currently offering a 30 day free trial of the ad free or ad supported subscriptions. You could certainly binge Schitt’s Creek in a month, and maybe you’ll discover other Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale or Only Murders in the Building you like. Alexis says it’s worth the money.

Every now and again, spending like a little bit of money on something really special can definitely help make you smile. And that’s why I, like, commend Hulu for seeking us out at Alexis Rose Communications because we totally get it. Generally speaking, we at Alexis Rose Communications believe there is nothing wrong with asking for what you deserve. And after weeks and weeks of, like, heavy business negotiations with Hulu, I could absolutely not say no as a businesswoman. The world deserves the best. And I love that for them. “Alexis Rose” memo 9/29/22

