‘Renovation Island’: The Baeumlers Consider Selling Their Bahamas Resort, Caerula Mar Club

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are considering a major change. The HGTV stars have been contacted by someone interested in purchasing their Bahamas hotel, they revealed in a recent episode of Renovation Island . But could the Baeumlers really sell Caerula Mar Club after sinking so much time and energy into transforming the run-down property into a luxe resort?

The ‘Renovation Island’ stars consider their next move

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fr0zH_0iFnqbFC00
‘Renovation Island’ | HGTV Canada via YouTube

RELATED: ‘Renovation Island’: What Reviewers Are Saying About the Caerula Mar Club Resort

Several years ago, the Baeumlers – who were already big stars on HGTV Canada – jumped feet-first into their biggest project yet. After touring a run-down resort on South Andros Island in the Bahamas, they decided to buy it.

“To be honest, when we bought the hotel, we didn’t really know what the plan was,” Bryan admitted in the show’s September 25 episode.

“We really made a life-changing decision in a matter of minutes,” Sarah added.

Despite some serious challenges – including a global pandemic and a hurricane – the Baeumlers resort renovation was a success. Now, they’re wondering what’s next.

“We’re in the position where we really need to start figuring out what the future looks like for all of us,” Sarah said.

Will the Baeumlers sell Caerula Mar Club?

Caerula Mar Club opened in early 2020. Since then, the Baeumlers have relocated from Canada to Florida in order to be closer to their business. Living in the Sunshine State was supposed to be a “happy medium” between the Bahamas and Canada, Sarah said. But the move hasn’t had the desired result.

Meanwhile, Bryan worried that if business slows down at Caerula Mar Club, they could be in a difficult spot financially.

“If this hotel took a turn for the worse, I don’t know that we can carry this and finish the project in Florida,” he said.

“We put everything we had into this,” Bryan went on to say. “So we are either in it for the long haul … or we look at bringing a partner on or selling it completely. Because there is some interest.”

The HGTV stars have a new potential opportunity in Utah

Selling Caerula Mar Club wouldn’t just be a financial decision. It would mean saying goodbye to a piece of the family’s history.

“Selling the hotel would be a very big discussion,” Bryan said. “[I]t’s not just a spreadsheet. You know, this was home for three years plus.”

To make matters more complicated, Bryan and Sarah have been approached about taking on a new project in Utah. In the episode, Sarah headed out to look at the ranch property as she and her husband considered their next move and prepared to meet the person interested in buying Caerula Mar Club.

“We have some soul-searching to do,” Sarah said.

Bryan agreed, saying, “We may have to make some difficult decisions.”

“We have to look at what’s best for our kids, what’s best for us, what’s best for our business,” he added. “And we have to make a decision based on that.”

New episodes of Renovation Island air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

Georgia Native
3d ago

Hey, money was the objective to begin with! I say, good for them! They worked their butts off for their money! At least they didn’t sit around waiting for a hand out!

mama
3d ago

I watch all the reno shows but for some reason i dont care for this couple. I cant put my finger on it yet

