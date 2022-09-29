ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Christina Hall Fires Back at Ant Anstead’s Claim She ‘Exploits’ Their Son and Puts Him at Risk

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall have been battling for custody of their son Hudson for months, and the HGTV star just fired back at her ex-husband’s most recent allegations that she “exploits” the toddler. Here’s an update on the former couple’s custody case and what Hall said about Anstead’s accusations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFjiq_0iFnqaMT00
Ant Anstead and Christina Hall | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Ant Anstead accused Christina Hall of ‘exploiting’ their son amid custody battle

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have been fighting for custody of their three-year-old son Hudson for months. The former couple got married in December 2018, and their son Hudson was born in September 2019. They separated in September 2020, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

In April, Anstead filed for emergency custody and accused Hall of endangering their child and putting him at medical risk, among other allegations. The HGTV star filed court documents refuting Anstead’s allegations, and his order for emergency custody was denied. The two stars were required to attend mediation and had court dates in June and September.

On Sept. 26, the English TV presenter filed a supplemental declaration saying that while many of his and Hall’s custody problems were resolved “without the need for court intervention,” there is “just one unresolved issue between us; whether or not it is in Hudson’s best interests to have his name, image, and likeliness exploited in commercials and he be compelled to appear on Christina’s ‘reality TV’ shows” (per In Touch ).

Anstead accused Hall of exploiting the toddler in social media ads, and even compared Hudson to Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey. Posey, who became the subject of the popular “grinning girl” meme, died by suicide in May at age 16.

Christina Hall fired back at Ant Anstead’s accusations

After Ant Anstead filed his supplemental declaration accusing Christina Hall of exploiting their son, Hall fired back in a statement to In Touch.

“I have never exploited our son Hudson,” a rep for Hall told the publication. “He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than five minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies.”

She explained that the toddler was never “forced” to participate in these activities, and no production crew was involved. “These were organic moments in Hudson’s eyes,” Hall’s statement said. “Nothing was forced, and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team.”

The HGTV star accused her ex-husband of hypocrisy

Besides refuting Ant Anstead’s claims in their custody battle, Christina Hall also accused the English TV presenter of hypocrisy.

In her statement, Hall revealed that Anstead never had an issue with Hudson or his two children from a previous marriage being on camera before they divorced.

“He repeatedly asked his ex-wife to allow his older kids to film with us and advocated for them to be on film in the show. It was Ant’s ex-wife who did not want their children to be filmed, not Ant,” Hall said in her statement. “Ant has been told repeatedly that I do not have a problem with Hudson not filming, I just want him to be involved with the fun opportunities and activities that my show affords to our family.”

She also pointed out that Anstead tags his business Radford in posts containing their child. “It is Ant who insists that he be able to use Hudson in social media posts to promote the post and expand its ‘organic’ reach.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line .

RELATED: Fans React After Christina Hall’s Husband Jokes About Their Marriage Ending: ‘Keep Proving Them Wrong’

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Today' Hosts Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Reveal What A Day In Their Life Looks Like Following Feud Rumors

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are busy women! Earlier this week, the two Today show hosts teamed up to show fans what a day in their bustling lives looks like while filming the popular morning show — and it starts bright and early.Kotb and Guthrie started their day at 4:45 A.M. sharp by driving to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City where they immediately got to work preparing for their interviews with guests. By 6 A.M., they were with their team of hair and makeup artists who made sure the co-anchors were camera ready before the show began at...
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Fights Late Actress' Eldest Son For Control Of Estate As Court Drama Continues To Heat Up

Anne Heche’s ex-boyfriend and her oldest son continue to battle in court over who should be named executor of the late actress’ estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. James Tupper, Heche’s ex-boyfriend whom she shared Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, with, recently claimed Heche named him executor of her estate more than 10 years before her tragic death last month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ant Anstead
SheKnows

David Beckham Is ‘Appalled’ By His Son, Brooklyn, Airing Family Drama With His New Wife: ‘We Don’t Do This in Our Family’

David Beckham reportedly confronted his 23-year-old son Brooklyn after his new wife Nicola Peltz gave a candid interview with Grazia Magazine. In it, Peltz opened up about headlines that reported her and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, were butting heads. The actress addressed the root of the rumors, which revolved around a dust-up with her wedding dress. The interview allegedly upset David.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose

Taylor Ann Green moves at her own pace.  After giving Southern Charm playboy Shep Rose more time and patience than he arguably deserved, Taylor is on her own timeline to mend a broken heart.  Over a month after confirming their split on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality TV star revealed that […] The post Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS News

'Barney' documentary exposes dark side of beloved children's series

"Barney & Friends," it seems, was not always a happy family behind the scenes. According to a new docuseries, "I Love You, You Hate Me," the beloved children's show, which launched the acting careers of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, was the target of a lot of hate. The trailer...
TV SERIES
E! News

Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Were ENGAGED Before Paternity Scandal. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are only keeping up with each other's schedules. Nearly two months after the former couple welcomed their second baby together via surrogate, a source close to the pair—who share 4-year-old daughter True—exclusively tells E! News that they're all about putting their co-parenting relationship first. "They are currently not on speaking terms," the insider shared, adding that the exception would be when they are "coordinating for the kids."
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

196K+
Followers
116K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy