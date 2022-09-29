ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner says a brain scan proves she '100% has anxiety' in a new episode of 'The Kardashians'

By Anna Medaris
 4 days ago
Kendall Jenner at the 2019 Cannes film festival. Invision/Vianney Le Caer via Associated Press
  • Kendall Jenner said a brain scan showed she "100% has anxiety" on "The Kardashians."
  • She said she wanted her sisters to get one too. "It's really interesting," she said.
  • Brain scans can detect anxiety, but they're not necessary for a diagnosis — and can even be harmful.

#Brain Scans#Anxiety#Mental Health
Insider

